Woman gets jail, probation for misusing relative's money

Nov. 30—A Meadville woman who misused more than $9,000 of a relative's money while serving as his court-appointed guardian has been sent to jail.

Melissa S. Heimbrook will serve a mix of jail, house arrest and probation after pleading guilty in Crawford County Court to a felony count of theft by deception filed by Vernon Township Police Department.

In February, police charged Heimbrook, 56, of Crestview Avenue, with theft by deception and theft by failure to make required disposition funds. Police alleged she used $9,682.92 of her uncle's money for her own use between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022, while serving as his court-appointed legal guardian.

In September, Heimbrook pleaded guilty before Judge Mark Stevens to theft by deception in a plea deal with the Crawford County District Attorney's Office. As part of the plea agreement, the theft by failure to make required disposition of funds charge wasn't prosecuted.

At Wednesday's sentencing, Kevin Burke, Heimbrook's defense attorney, said she had become overwhelmed by the situation, had mental health challenges, and has been caring for a nephew, too.

Judge Stevens told Heimbrook it was "an atrocious crime" as she was in a position of trust.

Stevens pointed out annual reports are required to be filed as a guardian.

"We're responsible for our own actions. The consequences are real. The charge is serious," the judge said before giving Heimbrook a 36-month restrictive probationary sentence.

Stevens then ordered Heimbrook to serve the first three months of the sentence in the Crawford County Correctional Facility followed by three months of house arrest/electronic monitoring. The order requires her to serve the remaining 30 months on probation plus make $9,682.92 in restitution and pay court costs. However, her probationary sentence may end after 18 months, if she has paid restitution and court costs, according to the order.

