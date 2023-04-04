Woman gets jail for using nude photos as a threat

Apr. 3—EAU CLAIRE — A Fairchild woman will spend 30 days in jail for using nude photos of her ex-boyfriend's ex-girlfriend to threaten the other woman.

Breanna K. Felix, 21, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of causing harm by identity theft.

A misdemeanor count of posting or publishing a sexually explicit image without consent was dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Jon Theisen.

Theisen also placed Felix on five years of probation.

As conditions of probation, Felix cannot have contact with the victims and must write a letter of apology and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman told Eau Claire police on Feb. 14, 2021, that she sent nude photographs of herself to a man she was dating. After they broke up, the woman said the man started dating Felix. The woman said she continued to be friends with the man.

After Felix and the man ended their relationship, Felix suspected that the man and woman were getting back together or talking again.

Because of this, the woman believes that Felix logged into the man's Facebook account and shared the woman's nude photos with other people.

A mutual friend told the woman her photos were sent to other people.

The man told police he was no longer in a relationship with Felix and did not give her the nude photos of the woman.

The man said he was in treatment and only had access to his phone for a few hours each day.

The man said the only way Felix had to access those nude photos of the woman would be to gain access to his phone.

A second friend received the same photos and told police they were sent from Felix's Facebook account.

A police officer was unsuccessful in his attempts to reach Felix.

Several days later, the woman told police she learned that Felix made threats against her when Felix distributed the nude photos to other people.

Felix said she planned to use the photos to sabotage the woman's life.

Felix said she also intended to use the photos to create a pornography or sexual solicitation website. She said she wanted to humiliate the woman by using her photographs.

Felix said she hoped the photos would lead to litigation against the woman, such as having her children taken away from her.

The woman told police she believed Felix was intentionally trying to ruin her life.