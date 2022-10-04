Woman gets kidnapped and is found fatally shot hours later in SUV, Texas cops say

Hours after apartment residents saw a woman forced into an SUV at gunpoint, she was found dead in the back of the vehicle, Texas cops say.

The reported kidnapping happened around 9:50 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, outside an apartment complex in Pasadena, Sgt. Raul Granados said in a news briefing streamed by KHOU.

Officers began looking for the vehicle and around 3 p.m. Monday, it was found abandoned in Houston about 12 miles from the reported kidnapping, police said. The woman was found dead in the vehicle with a gunshot wound, Granados said.

Family told police the woman and her accused kidnapper share a child, who is with relatives.

The police sergeant said there had been reports of domestic violence incidents regarding the man and woman “within the last few weeks.”

“So, this was rapidly evolving,” Granados said. “Those were still under investigation. Unfortunately, charges hadn’t been accepted yet on any of those cases. And, unfortunately, here we are today. This is a very sad situation for all those involved.”

Police continue to search for the suspect, who is wanted for the reported kidnapping, police said. He is considered a person of interest in the fatal shooting, according to Granados.

Officers have not identified the woman killed.