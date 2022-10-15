Woman gets life in prison for 2019 murder of Air Force man in Cedar Park

A jury at the Williamson County Justice Center sentenced Elanna Wilkes to life in prison after convicting her in the shooting death of Austin Burroughs in Cedar Park in 2019.

A Williamson County jury has sentenced a woman to life in prison this week after finding her guilty of the murder of a 22-year-old Air Force man in a Cedar Park apartment parking lot in 2019.

Elanna Wilkes, an Austin resident, was one of three people charged in the shooting death of Austin Robert Burroughs on Jan. 20, 2019, outside the Lakeline Villas apartment complex at 2201 S. Lakeline Blvd. in Cedar Park. Austin residents Cornelius Martin and Darious Burdett-Hornsby are both charged with capital murder in Burroughs' death. Their trials are still pending.

Wilkes told police they planned to rob Burroughs because they mistakenly thought he was a drug dealer, according to an arrest affidavit. She said she did not participate in the shooting, the affidavit said.

"While Elanna was not the person that pulled the trigger, she was definitely involved in several robberies and the murder of Austin Burroughs," Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick said on Friday.

Wilkes initially was indicted for capital murder.

"The jury deliberated for two days and ultimately found her guilty of the lesser included offense of murder," said Dick. "After the punishment phase of trial. the jury quickly returned a sentence of life in prison."

Wilkes was convicted and sentenced on Monday, according to court records.

Wilkes' attorney did not respond to a request for comment. Wilkes told investigators she drove to the apartment complex with Martin and Burdett-Hornsby and parked in the back because Burdett-Hornsby was going to rob a drug dealer for marijuana, the affidavit said.

It said a short time after Burdett-Hornsby got out of the car, Wilkes heard a man say, "No, you got the wrong guy," then heard a gunshot followed by a woman saying, "Baby are you OK?"

Wilkes said Burdett-Hornsby got back into the car and apologized to Martin about what happened, the affidavit said. Burroughs' wife, who was with him, called 911 around 9:18 p.m., the affidavit said. Burroughs had a gunshot wound to the neck and died at the scene at 9:30 p.m., police have said.

