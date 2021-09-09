Woman gets prison for large attempted meth purchase

Sep. 9—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman will spend five years in prison for attempting to purchase a pound of methamphetamine.

May Xue L. Kong, 38, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and an unrelated felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Judge Sarah Harless ordered Kong to spend five years on extended supervision following her release from prison. Kong was also fined $1,036.

As a condition of supervision, Kong cannot have contact with known drug dealers or users.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy was told by a deputy with the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Aug. 25, 2020, that a man had recently been arrested in Minnesota with about two ounces of methamphetamine.

The man's cellphone was seized and searched. The man had been communicating with Kong about the purchase of one pound of methamphetamine.

Even after the phone was in possession of the authorities, Kong was actively calling the phone in an attempt to buy a pound of methamphetamine.

The Minnesota deputy on Aug. 26, 2020, posed as Kong's methamphetamine source and arranged to meet with her to exchange the meth for money. A price of $6,500 was agreed upon.

Kong initially wanted the transaction to occur in Baldwin but it was eventually moved to a location in Eau Claire.

Kong said she would be alone in a blue car. She also said that "I trust and hope this is not a setup."

Kong was arrested after she arrived at the buy location.

Among Kong's belongings included a meth pipe and two plastic bags containing meth.

While talking to investigators, Kong indicated a willingness to work with the West Central Drug Task Force and said the person who dropped her off at the buy location was in possession of a pound of meth. And Kong said she could get that meth for investigators.

But as the conversation continued, it was evident to investigators that Kong was being deceptive about the details of the situation.

Kong was not prosecuted as a repeat offender but was previously convicted of felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and being a felon in possession of a firearm in March in Eau Claire County.