Woman gets prison for stealing nearly $400k from family members

Aug. 25—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from four family members, three of whom lived in Eau Claire County, will spend two years in prison.

Marina Gosnell, 50, was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts of theft in a business setting. Judge Emily Long ordered Gosnell to spend five years on extended supervision following her release from prison.

Gosnell must make monthly payments toward restitution, which totals $397,175.

As conditions of supervision, Gosnell cannot have contact with the victims or use a checking account or checkbooks. Gosnell must also participate in a financial management program.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police met with a couple who said Gosnell, the wife of their nephew, was using their money for fraudulent investments.

Gosnell had approached the couple about a foreclosed hotel in Miami that she was looking at acquiring. Gosnell told her aunt she needed money to buy the property. The aunt and her husband took out a loan for $50,000.

The aunt said the process for buying the foreclosed hotel was lengthy. And during that time, Gosnell would ask for additional money on occasion.

Eventually the hotel was purchased and Gosnell asked her aunt and uncle if they would like to be partners. The couple then signed a document they thought was another loan for Gosnell. The aunt now believes they actually signed into a partnership with Prestige Investment Properties, which is Gosnell's business.

The aunt said she received a court filing from Barron County about a civil case between Prestige Investment Properties and Royal Credit Union. The aunt told police she owed RCU about $23,000 in overdraft fees. The aunt said she did not have an account at RCU but that Gosnell had asked for her charge card in the past to help with some expenses.

The aunt said she gave Gosnell her credit card information and later began to see multiple charges in large amounts on her statements.

Gosnell also told her aunt they would need to exchange checks to make the partnership legitimate. Gosnell's checks were not accepted by the bank. The aunt said she should have known that Gosnell was defrauding them by this time but that Gosnell was very convincing.

The aunt said she and her husband had given Gosnell a total of $150,000. Gosnell paid twice on the loans to the couple, but both checks bounced.

The aunt told police her daughter had also been giving money to Gosnell. The daughter told police she had signed a loan and gave the cash to Gosnell. The daughter estimated that with all the credit cards she allowed Gosnell to use and the loans she has taken out, she had lost $150,000.

Police were unable to locate a Prestige Investment Properties in Rice Lake but found a generic website from Prescott, Ariz.

A fourth family member, who lives in Wausau, contacted police in November 2019. He said that a year earlier Gosnell approached him about investing in a rental property business. He took out a loan and gave $55,000 to Gosnell. Gosnell wrote him a promissory note to pay back the money.

An Eau Claire police detective tried to reach Gosnell from Nov. 5, 2019, to Jan. 29, 2020. The detective learned Gosnell had a Cape Coral, Fla., address.

Cape Coral police checked the Cape Coral residence on Jan. 7, 2020, and discovered Gosnell's family no longer lived there and had moved out without paying rent.