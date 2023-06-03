Woman gets prison term for crimes at WVU Tech football field

Jun. 2—A former Montgomery woman was stung with a prison term this week in Fayette County Circuit Court.

Felony and misdemeanor convictions from a 2022 incident at the former WVU Tech football field in Montgomery have the woman headed to prison.

Anthony Ciliberti Jr., prosecuting attorney for Fayette County, said in a Friday news release that Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake Jr. sentenced Brittany A. McBrayer, 34, on May 31 after her conviction for the felony crimes of conspiracy and destruction of property, and the misdemeanor crime of trespassing. Blake sentenced McBrayer to serve two to 15 years in prison for the felony convictions and fined her $100 for the misdemeanor trespassing charge.

McBrayer's sentences will run consecutively, and she must serve two years in prison before being eligible for parole.

According to Ciliberti's release, in rendering his decision, Blake noted that McBrayer caused a substantial amount of damage to the football field, and the judge further said that her actions were senseless and detrimental to the community.

On August 31, 2022, an employee of WVU Tech in Montgomery observed a man carrying a woman on his back near the football field. The woman appeared to be wearing only a shirt and a pair of panties. The man said the woman had been stung by yellow jackets and that he was taking her for medical treatment.

The Tech employee proceeded to the football field and discovered that someone had attempted to steal copper wiring from the lights and lighting system for the field, causing significant damage in the process.

According to the release, the employee found a pair of bolt cutters still attached to partially cut wiring. Upon closer inspection, a yellow jackets' nest was discovered near the damaged area. The employee also found a backpack, a pair of jeans, a pair of socks and a pair of shoes had been left behind on the field. A search of the backpack revealed a pair of bolt cutters and other tools, as well as a cell phone which was determined to belong to McBrayer.

The crime was investigated by the Montgomery Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Amy McLaughlin.

