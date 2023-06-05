Woman gets prison time for deadly shooting that happened outside Lexington’s Fayette Mall

A Fayette Circuit judge has followed the recommendation of a plea deal and sentenced a Georgetown woman to 13 years in prison for a fatal shooting that killed a mother of three outside Fayette Mall in 2019.

Markeeta Campbell, 27, was sentenced to 13 years in prison Friday by Judge Lucy VanMeter for an amended charge of first-degree manslaughter, according to online court records.

Campbell was originally charged with the murder of Nicholasville mother LaPorscha Stringer, 30, who was fatally shot while leaving Fayette Mall in 2019. Campbell has been in jail since her arrest, according to online court records.

On Aug. 23, 2019, Stringer was at a stoplight at a mall parking lot exit when a person in the vehicle in front of her turned around and re-entered the mall parking lot through an exit lane, witnesses told police.

When the suspect was beside Stringer’s car, they fired multiple shots at her before fleeing, police said at the time. Stringer died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital a few days later.

Campbell accepted a plea agreement in March. The prosecution proposed a plea deal for 15 years in prison, but defense attorney Daniel Whitley countered with an offer of 13 years.

The victim’s family was concerned that if the case did go to trial, there was a chance no time could be served, Fayette Commonwealth’s Attorney Kimberly Baird said. On behalf of the family, prosecutors accepted the 13 year agreement.