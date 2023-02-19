Woman gets prison time for forging 73-year-old's check

A Wichita Falls woman was found guilty Thursday of forging a check belonging to a former home-health client and abandoning three young children, court records show.

Antreka Shanquel Rucker admitted to violating the terms of her probation Thursday, and a judge convicted her, according to court documents.

Antreka Rucker

Eighty-ninth District Judge Charles Barnard sentenced Rucker to two years in prison for forgery and six months in a state jail facility for abandoning or endangering a 5-month-old, 1-year-old and 3-year-old by leaving them alone in an apartment on Nov. 15, 2017, according to court records.

Rucker will receive 45 days of credit for jail time served. Forgery is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Child abandonment or endangerment carries a punishment of up to two years in a state jail.

In the forgery case, Rucker turned a $10 check from a 75-year-old into a $100 check in connection with an Oct. 24, 2012, incident, court records show.

She pleaded guilty and was placed on three years of deferred-adjudication probation on Aug. 2, 2018, for the forgery and three counts of child abandonment. If Rucker had successfully completed the terms of her probation, she would have avoided felony convictions for forgery and child abandonment.

She pleaded "true" to failing to report to her probation officer, to pay a $750 fine, restitution, court costs and probation fees, and to submit to a mental health assessment.

