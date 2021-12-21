Woman gets prison for torturing boyfriend and posting it to Snapchat, IL officials say

A woman who pleaded guilty to pouring boiling water on her sleeping boyfriend received a 10-year prison sentence in an Illinois court.

The boyfriend watched the skin fall of his arms during the January incident and spent almost two weeks in a burn unit undergoing skin graft surgery, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release.

Alexis Sykes, 23, recorded the act from the couple’s Roselle apartment and posted it to Snapchat with the caption, “I kinda feel bad now because he got 2 & 3rd degree Burns from face to waist & they rushin him to burn center but oh well,” officials said. She included a shrugging shoulder and blowing kiss emojis in the post, adding, “(He) still cried & beg me to drive him to the hospital.”

She hid the keys from her boyfriend, who eventually found them and drove himself to the hospital, officials said.

Sykes went missing for more than two weeks after the incident before being caught in Oktiibbeha County, Mississippi. She faced two counts of aggravated battery by caustic substance and two counts of aggravated domestic battery, but as part of a plea agreement, she pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery by caustic substance, Berlin said.

“The cruelty displayed by Ms. Sykes as she doused her sleeping boyfriend with a pot of boiling water is extremely disturbing,” Berlin said in the release. “Considering her complete disregard for the amount of pain and suffering she caused her victim, one can only come to the conclusion that she has most certainly earned every year of her ten-year sentence.”

She will be lodged in the Illinois Department of Corrections and will be required to serve 85% of her sentence before she is eligible for parole, according to the state’s attorney.

Police did not release a motive in the case.

Roselle is a Chicago suburb.

