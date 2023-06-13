Woman gets probation for 2020 arson at Bell Township home

Jun. 13—A former Westmoreland County woman was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation in connection with a 2020 arson at her Bell Township home.

Britny A. Parks, 30, now of Texas, under a plea agreement with prosecutors, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of failure to report/control a dangerous fire.

Judge Scott Mears ordered Parks to get a mental health evaluation. Other charges, including arson, were dismissed.

"For setting fire to a house and putting lives of firefighters in danger, you should be very thankful to your attorney that you ended up with a probationary sentence," he said.

Parks was accused of intentionally setting an Aug. 31, 2020, fire at her Stewart Street home to collect insurance money for the residence she had unsuccessfully attempted to sell.

Witnesses told investigators that Parks asked two friends to fix up the home, and later burn it down to recover insurance money. Police said the blaze originated in two locations and was set by the use of an incendiary device, possibly a lighter that was found at the scene.

Parks was at the house the day of the fire to remove items. She left to travel out of state about an hour before neighbors reported smoke, according to a complaint.

A claim was filed the day after the fire with Parks' home insurance company, but no payment was ever made. The claim was withdrawn in May 2021. Parks admitted guilt during Tuesday's hearing.

Defense attorney Robert Perkins said she is moving back to Pennsylvania within the next month or so and can serve her probation locally.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .