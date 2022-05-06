Woman gets probation for allowing girl to view sex

May 6—EAU CLAIRE — A former Fairchild woman who authorities say allowed a teenage girl to view and have sex with the woman's boyfriend at a Fairchild residence will spend three years on probation.

The woman also asked the girl to take a nude photo of the older woman to be placed online or given to her boyfriend, authorities said.

Catherine J. Ottinger, 47, now of Eau Claire, was sentenced Thursday in Eau Claire County Court on a felony count of causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity.

A felony count of trafficking a child was previously dismissed but considered at sentencing.

As conditions of probation, Judge Emily Long ordered Ottinger not to drink alcohol or have contact with the girl without her approval.

Ottinger must comply with the sex offender registry, maintain absolute sobriety and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

Ottinger was also fined $518.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County social worker told Fairchild police on Oct. 5, 2017, she received a report that the girl received $100 to have sexual contact with Ottinger's boyfriend.

The girl said the sexual abuse occurred during a three-day period at the end of July in 2017.

The girl said the woman's boyfriend offered her $100 for sexual contact on the first day. The girl said the man put something in her drink. They had sexual contact three times the first day and once on the second day.

On the third day, the girl said she was called up to the bedroom. The girl was told to watch Ottinger and Ottinger's boyfriend have sexual relations so she could learn from the activity.

Police contacted Ottinger, who said the girl was lying.

A few years prior to that, the girl said Ottinger asked her to take a picture of Ottinger's nude lower half so Ottinger could send it to a man. Then in 2017, Ottinger asked her to take another, similar photo to give to Ottinger's boyfriend or be placed on a website.

The girl took the photo the first time but declined to do it the second time.

Ottinger told police the incident never happened. She said the girl asked her and her boyfriend about sexual advice.

Ottinger said she replied that was something she didn't need to worry about. She then asked for a lawyer.