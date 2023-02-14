Woman gets probation for apartment arson on St. Paul’s North End

A St. Paul woman has been sentenced to five years of probation after admitting to deliberately setting a fire at her apartment building last year, causing 52 residents to be displaced because of the extensive damage.

Daniesha Marie Savage-McComb, 29, pleaded guilty in December to second-degree arson for starting the fire in her unit at Larpenteur Villa Apartments, 180 W. Larpenteur Ave. As part of a plea deal, two counts of second-degree arson were dismissed.

Ramsey County District Judge Jacob Kraus sentenced Savage-McComb last week to 18 months in prison and then stayed the term for five years, during which time she will be on supervised probation.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to her apartment unit on a report of a domestic disturbance shortly after noon on Feb. 24. When they arrived, they found the third-floor apartment on fire.

Savage-McComb’s husband told officers he had asked her to leave due to her abusive behavior, according to the charges. He said she yelled at him, shoved him over a couch, pushed him to the ground and then out of the apartment.

Savage-McComb told police she’d been having problems with her mental health and the management of her medications, according to the complaint. She told police that after she forced her husband to leave, she lit a disposable face mask on fire and put it on the bed. She then splashed it with alcohol, spreading the fire.

The fire badly damaged the three-story structure, according to the St. Paul Fire Department. Residents were evacuated. Firefighters had to use a ladder to rescue one resident from her third-story balcony. One person was treated by paramedics at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Fire department officials said the blaze caused significant fire, smoke and heat damage, causing the St. Paul Department of Safety and Inspections to condemn the 41 units.

