Woman gets probation for attempted armed robbery of Altoona men

Apr. 12—EAU CLAIRE — A Foxboro woman will spend three years on probation for her role in the attempted armed robbery of two men at gunpoint in Altoona.

Anna S. Harris, 25, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of armed robbery and no contest to an unrelated felony count of bail jumping.

For the bail jumping charge, Judge Jon Theisen placed Harris on three years of probation and ordered her to pay $2,226 in restitution.

As conditions of probation, Harris must undergo any recommended programming and treatment and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.

As part of a two-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the armed robbery charge will be dismissed if Harris pays a $250 fine, commits no new crimes and successfully completes her probation.

Harris' co-defendant, Sergio M. Roby, 35, of Superior, was previously sentenced to four years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint:

Altoona police were called at 3:12 a.m. Saturday, July 18, to a report of a man being pistol whipped near the 600 block of Saxonwood Road.

Officers met with two men in the cul-de-sac of the 600 block of Saxonwood Road. One of the men had blood coming from the left side of his head.

One of the men said he met a man and woman, later identified as Roby and Harris, at the Happy Hollow Tavern on North Hillcrest Parkway. The two men and Roby and Harris eventually ended up in a car owned by one of the men.

They drove to Saxonwood Road and walked into a field together. The men said at one point Roby pulled out a gun and racked the slide. Roby then asked the men for their wallets and yelled at them to get down.

Roby struck one of the men with the firearm. The second man then jumped toward Roby in an attempt to strip the gun from him.

During the struggle, Roby struck the second man with the gun four to five times on the head and chest.

The second man fell to the ground. As he got up, Roby struck him in the head again with the gun.

Story continues

The first man told police he thought he would be shot. The second man ran from the scene to call police.

After the second man ran, Roby pointed the gun at the first man's head. The first man then emptied his pockets, including his wallet and car keys.

Both men said Roby and Harris also left the scene.

During the incident, the first man said Harris was very casual about everything. He said it was "like they had the whole thing planned out."

Roby and Harris were identified through Facebook photos.