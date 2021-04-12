Woman gets probation for attempted armed robbery of Altoona men

Dan Holtz, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.
·2 min read

Apr. 12—EAU CLAIRE — A Foxboro woman will spend three years on probation for her role in the attempted armed robbery of two men at gunpoint in Altoona.

Anna S. Harris, 25, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of armed robbery and no contest to an unrelated felony count of bail jumping.

For the bail jumping charge, Judge Jon Theisen placed Harris on three years of probation and ordered her to pay $2,226 in restitution.

As conditions of probation, Harris must undergo any recommended programming and treatment and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.

As part of a two-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the armed robbery charge will be dismissed if Harris pays a $250 fine, commits no new crimes and successfully completes her probation.

Harris' co-defendant, Sergio M. Roby, 35, of Superior, was previously sentenced to four years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint:

Altoona police were called at 3:12 a.m. Saturday, July 18, to a report of a man being pistol whipped near the 600 block of Saxonwood Road.

Officers met with two men in the cul-de-sac of the 600 block of Saxonwood Road. One of the men had blood coming from the left side of his head.

One of the men said he met a man and woman, later identified as Roby and Harris, at the Happy Hollow Tavern on North Hillcrest Parkway. The two men and Roby and Harris eventually ended up in a car owned by one of the men.

They drove to Saxonwood Road and walked into a field together. The men said at one point Roby pulled out a gun and racked the slide. Roby then asked the men for their wallets and yelled at them to get down.

Roby struck one of the men with the firearm. The second man then jumped toward Roby in an attempt to strip the gun from him.

During the struggle, Roby struck the second man with the gun four to five times on the head and chest.

The second man fell to the ground. As he got up, Roby struck him in the head again with the gun.

The first man told police he thought he would be shot. The second man ran from the scene to call police.

After the second man ran, Roby pointed the gun at the first man's head. The first man then emptied his pockets, including his wallet and car keys.

Both men said Roby and Harris also left the scene.

During the incident, the first man said Harris was very casual about everything. He said it was "like they had the whole thing planned out."

Roby and Harris were identified through Facebook photos.

Recommended Stories

  • Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Spain will initially prioritise people between the ages of 70 and 79 for inoculation with Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. * Ireland is set to restrict use of AstraZeneca's vaccine to people over the age of 60, RTE reported. * Confusion and complacency in addressing COVID-19 means the pandemic is a long way from over, but it can be brought under control in months with proven public health measures, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

  • Boise man put on trial for soliciting murder of a child he abused. Jury’s verdict is in

    The Boise man wanted to silence the family that could testify against him, investigators say.

  • Brooklyn man pleads not guilty to using Bloomberg reporter's information for insider trading

    A Brooklyn man pleaded not guilty on Monday to insider trading charges, after prosecutors accused him of using information from a Bloomberg News reporter about certain deals to trade. Jason Peltz, 38, entered his plea through his lawyer before U.S. Magistrate Judge Roanne Mann in Brooklyn. On March 23, a federal grand jury indicted Peltz for trading on "material nonpublic information" obtained from a company insider and a financial reporter.

  • Yellen Plans to Spare China From Currency Manipulator Label

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will decline to name China as a currency manipulator in her first semiannual foreign-exchange report, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that allows the U.S. to sidestep a fresh clash with Beijing.The report, which is not yet finalized, is due on Thursday, although it is unclear when the department will release it. During the Trump era, the Treasury Department was accused of politicizing the report after it abruptly designated China a manipulator in mid-2019 outside its usual release schedule, only to lift the label five months later to win concessions in a trade deal.A Treasury spokeswoman declined to comment. The offshore yuan extended its intraday gain slightly following the news, strengthening around 0.2% to touch a new high for the day of around 6.5462 per dollar.Yellen’s team has also discussed the possibility of reversing a 2019 Trump administration move to lower thresholds for determining whether an economy is manipulating its currency for competitive advantage, the people said on condition of anonymity because the talks are private. A rollback could lead to the agency cutting the number of nations it scrutinizes by nearly half, they said.The Biden administration is looking to hold China accountable for what it says are unfair trade practices, along with other issues such as human-rights violations, while reviewing what to do with tariffs slapped on billions of dollars of Chinese goods by former President Donald Trump.Designation as a currency manipulator comes with no immediate penalties but can rattle financial markets. The law requires the administration to engage with the countries to address the perceived exchange-rate imbalance. Penalties, including exclusion from U.S. government contracts, could be applied after a year unless the label were removed.While China is set to escape a manipulation tag in the upcoming report, Treasury officials are concerned that the nation is masking currency intervention through activities at state-owned banks, according to the people familiar with the matter.During her confirmation hearing in January, Yellen told lawmakers that the U.S. “should oppose” attempts by other nations to game their currencies.She also hinted at changing the criteria of the currency report, saying that bilateral trade deficits shouldn’t be seen as “a single catch-all metric.”In the last report during the Trump administration, then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin labeled Switzerland a currency manipulator and placed India on its watch list for closer scrutiny. Since then, officials in those nations have largely ignored the U.S. and are continuing aggressive moves, and indication that the report is no longer effective as it once was.‘Rebuild Credibility’Under the Trump administration there was an “ad hoc” interpretation of the manipulation criteria, according to Eswar Prasad, an economist at Cornell University who formerly worked in the International Monetary Fund’s China division.In 2017, Mnuchin placed China on its so-called watch list of countries receiving heightened scrutiny for triggering one out of three of the criteria, rather than the two that is the standard laid out in the report.Now Treasury needs to “rebuild credibility for the report by using a more sensible set of criteria and applying them in a consistent manner across countries rather than change the process to specifically target a certain country,” Prasad said.The Treasury’s currency report has had special resonance in Asia, home to eight of the 10 members of the December report’s monitoring list in addition to Vietnam’s manipulator tag. Governments in the region have been burdened by U.S.-China tensions throughout the trade war begun under the Trump administration, caught between a critical security and investment partner and their biggest economic partner.They’re now bracing for the potential that President Joe Biden’s White House will keep up the pressure not just on China but on some of its traditional allies or friends in the region, including through assessments of domestic currency policies.(Updates with market reaction in third paragraph, economist’s comment under subheadline.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • USWNT will proceed on equal pay appeal with working conditions settlement officially approved

    A court approved a settlement on working conditions, allowing the USWNT players to proceed with the equal pay case.

  • Biden calls for 'peace and calm' in wake of Daunte Wright shooting in Minnesota

    "My prayers are with the family" of Daunte Wright, the president told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday. "It’s really a tragic thing that happened."

  • Elite Syrian Regime Unit Dumped Chlorine on Rebel-Held City in 2018 Attack

    DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty ImagesA report by a chemical weapons watchdog concluded that a helicopter controlled by Syria’s elite “Tiger Forces” military unit dropped a chlorine cylinder on the rebel-held city of Saraqib in February 2018.“There are reasonable grounds to believe that, at approximately 21:22 on 4 February 2018, during ongoing attacks against Saraqib, a military helicopter of the Syrian Arab Air Force under the control of the Tiger Forces hit eastern Saraqib by dropping at least one cylinder,” said the report by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. “The cylinder ruptured and released a toxic gas, chlorine, which dispersed over a large area, affecting 12 named individuals.”The dozen individuals who were exposed to the chemical suffered from skin irritation, chest pain, and nausea, the report noted.Criminal Complaint Filed Against Assad and His Henchmen in Germany Over Chemical Weapons AttacksWitnesses told the OPCW that on the day of the attack, “they heard a helicopter sound between 21:15 and 21:22, and one or two items falling and hitting the ground.” One person who had been staying in a nearby shelter “recounted that he went to see what had happened and started feeling sick when getting closer to the area in the direction of the origin of the sound.” Video evidence obtained by the OPCW confirmed witness accounts.Despite growing evidence indicating otherwise, the Assad regime has flatly denied ever using chemical weapons in the conflict.The OPCW report relied on interviews with victims and medical personnel who responded to the incident, samples from the scene examined by toxicologists, and satellite imagery obtained by the team which identified several “impact points.”Responding investigation, Syrian authorities had alleged that White Helmet rescue workers had worked with jihadi groups to “stage” the incident in order to “forge accusations against the Syrian Arab Army.” The watchdog group found no evidence supporting that claim.Syria’s infamous Tiger Forces is a pro-government, Russian-backed, intelligence-driven air militia “widely regarded as the most powerful and most brutal of the four intelligence branches,” according to the Middle East Institute. The unit’s founder has been accused of ordering the killing of hundreds of the protestors in the early days of Syria’s decade-long conflict.The Monday report is the second OPCW investigation into the use of chemical weapons in the Syrian civil war. The first confirmed the use of a sarin nerve agent and chlorine against civilians in a March 2017 attack on the town of Ltamenah, killing three people and injuring 32, who suffered from vomiting, breathing difficulties, and frothing at the mouth.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Multiple victims in reported shooting at Knoxville, Tennessee high school

    (Reuters) -Police in Knoxville, Tennessee, said on Monday they were responding to reports of a shooting at a high school on the city's east side with at least several victims, including a police officer. Authorities did not say if the gunman had been taken into custody following the mid-afternoon shooting but the Knoxville News Sentinel reported that one person had been detained. Local 10 News said that the Knoxville police officer who was wounded in the shooting was expected to survive.

  • Pentagon chief on inaugural tour of Europe to shore up ties

    Nearly a year after President Donald Trump ordered thousands of troops to leave Germany, capping a series of setbacks for U.S. relations with major allies, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday began an inaugural tour of Europe to shore up partnerships that are a cornerstone of the post-World War II order. Austin arrived in Berlin against the backdrop of a newly emerging crisis with Iran, which on Monday blamed Israel for a recent attack on its underground Natanz nuclear facility. Israel has not confirmed or denied involvement, but the attack nonetheless imperils ongoing talks in Europe over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal.

  • A former Minneapolis police officer said he quit days before the Derek Chauvin trial because he thinks protesters will 'burn the city down' no matter the case's outcome

    The former sergeant told Insider that he believed there would be rioting at the close of Chauvin's murder trial and that he feared getting killed.

  • Britt Reid: Ex-Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach charged over crash that left 5-year-old with brain injury

    Britt Reid, the former assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) over the crash that put a 5-year-old girl in a coma and left her with traumatic brain injury. Mr Reid was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.113, over the legal limit of 0.08, at the time of the 4 February crash, according to the Jackson County prosecutors office. In announcing the charges, prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Mr Reid “acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed”.

  • Witness in Kylr Yust case says she saw car approach Kopetsky on day she disappeared

    Kylr Yust faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.

  • Why America has a problem with vaccine passports

    Yellow fever, slavery and distrust of government all contributed to resistance to official checks.

  • Kings trade Jeff Carter to Pittsburgh Penguins for conditional draft picks

    Jeff Carter, who played a key role in helping the Kings win the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014, is being sent to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a trade.

  • Daunte Wright was ‘accidentally’ shot dead by officer who was trying to taser him

    Daunte Wright was “accidentally” shot dead by officer who was trying to taser him, police say. The Brooklyn Center police chief says that the female officer meant to pull out her taser weapon but instead grabbed her handgun and shot Mr Wright. Police Chief Tim Gannon told a press conference that if was “an accidental discharge that resulted in the death of Mr Wright.”

  • Glenn Close finds a common humanity with her larger-than-life Mamaw character

    "If anything, I played her down" the actress says of her sharp-tongued "Hillbilly Elegy" matriarch

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: The winners and nominees in full

    See all the winners and nominees for this year's British Academy Film Awards.

  • Will Smith pulls production of movie ‘Emancipation’ from Georgia over voting law row

    ‘We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws’

  • Nomadland director Chloé Zhao makes history with BAFTA win

    Nomadland's Chloé Zhao on Sunday became only the second women — and first woman of color — to win the best director prize at the annual British Academy Film and Television Arts awards. The first woman to win the award was Kathryn Bigelow in 2010 for The Hurt Locker. Nomadland won three additional awards, including best picture, best actress for Frances McDormand, and best cinematography. Nomadland follows a woman named Fern, played by McDormand, who travels across the United States taking different jobs to survive, meeting interesting characters along the way. While accepting her award virtually, Zhao — who also won the top prize Saturday at the Directors Guild of America Awards — thanked "the nomadic community who so generously welcomed us into their lives," adding, "How we treat our elders says a lot about who we are as a society, and we need to do better." Other winners included Promising Young Women for best British film; The Father's Anthony Hopkins for best actor; Judas and the Black Messiah's Daniel Kaluuya for best supporting actor; and Minari's Yuh-Jung Youn for best supporting actress. The ceremony opened with a tribute to Prince Philip, who died on Friday. He was the first president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, and his grandson Prince William is its current president. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkThe immense untapped potential of offshore wind7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • Here’s everything you need to know about TCU football’s spring scrimmage on Saturday

    Free coffee and breakfast among the perks for fans who attend Saturday’s spring scrimmage