Woman gets probation in child endangerment case

Apr. 7—A former Union County woman avoided a state prison sentence in a child endangerment case and received credit in county court for pursuing mental health treatment and rehabilitation.

President Judge Michael Hudock sentenced Lori Ann Grochala, 49, of Montoursville, to serve 5 years of probation and repay her former landlord $17,130.50 for damages to a home in Buffalo Township.

Grochala was sentenced on counts of endangering the welfare of children and intimidation of a witness. She pleaded no contest to the charges in October 2019 and recently completed 1 year of probation on endangerment charges in Lycoming County.

Grochala formally received separate sentences of 5 and 2 years probation, respectively. The probation terms run simultaneously.

A former detective with the Union County District Attorney's Office twice arrested Grochala in 2019 after discovering she and three juveniles were residing in conditions subsequently deemed uninhabitable. She was accused of maltreatment of both the children and household pets. Once the property was vacated, the owner undertook extensive cleaning and repairs.

Grochala told Hudock during sentencing Tuesday that she's maintained a clean, safe home for her children and is continuing weekly mental health treatment sessions.

"I've done a lot of hard work to get myself to where I am today," Grochala said in thanking the court prior to receiving her sentences.

Hudock said Grochala was fortunate to have the support of her counselor and added that the District Attorney's Office "must have confidence in you." Though she was previously denied entry to the county's mental health court, terms of probation require that she continue mental health and other programming as directed by Children & Youth and county Adult Probation.

"Things sounded awful, to say the least," Hudock said. "It is amazing to see what you have been able to accomplish."

Hudock said the 5-year probation term was due, in part, to the amount of restitution owed. If it's paid off early and her probation officer agrees, the probation term could be lessened.

Grochala expressed skepticism about the amount of restitution owed and was advised she could challenge the amount in court.