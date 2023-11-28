Woman gets probation for school lockdown, stalking

Nov. 28—A former northwestern Pennsylvania woman will serve probation for causing a June 2022 lockdown at Maplewood High School and a previous separate case of stalking a Randolph Township man in 2021.

Michalene Rachelle Morelli, 32, of Jersey City, N.J., was sentenced last week in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to a total of five years probation for the two separate incidents.

Morelli also must pay a total of $200 in fines and court costs for the two cases, according to court records.

At a county court trial in September of this year before Judge Mark Stevens, a jury convicted Morelli of a first-degree misdemeanor count of stalking and a third-degree misdemeanor count of defiant trespass for stalking the Randolph Township man.

Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville had charged Morelli for refusing to leave the man's home after showing up unannounced during the early morning of June 19, 2021, according to the arrest affidavit filed in the case.

The man told police Morelli showing up unannounced was an ongoing occurrence and contact with Morelli was unwanted, the complaint said. Morelli was a resident of the Guys Mills area at the time, according to the charges.

In 2022, Pennsylvania State Police charged Morelli in connection with a lockdown at Maplewood High School near Guys Mills.

Morelli was an Edinboro resident when she walked the grounds of the high school and made an unsuccessful attempt to enter the building at 9:51 a.m. June 8, 2022, according to the criminal complaint filed by state police.

The complaint stated Morelli previously had been warned she was not allowed on school grounds unless she had obtained permission in advance from school authorities, and continued to return to the property on multiple occasions.

Last month, Morelli pleaded guilty in county court before Judge Francis J. Schultz to a first-degree misdemeanor charge of stalking for the Maplewood High School incident.

The Crawford County District Attorney's Office dropped charges of defiant trespass and disorderly conduct as part of a plea deal in the case.

On Nov. 21, Schultz sentenced Morelli to serve a total of five years of probation, pay a $100 fine and court costs for her guilty plea to stalking in the school case.

Schultz gave Morelli a total of 224 days pre-sentence jail credit.

On Nov. 22, Stevens sentenced Morelli to a total of 18 months probation for her convictions on stalking and defiant trespass in the Randolph Township man case. Morelli was sentenced by Stevens to 18 months probation, a $50 fine and court costs for stalking; and 12 months probation, a $50 fine and court costs for defiant trespass.

Stevens ordered the sentences to run at the same time as well as at the same time with any other sentence Morelli has.

The first-degree misdemeanor stalking counts each have a maximum of five years in jail while the third-degree misdemeanor count of defiant trespass has a maximum of one year in jail.

