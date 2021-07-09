Woman gets probation in stabbing

Jul. 8—JANESVILLE — A woman who stabbed a man in the chest last fall was sentenced Wednesday in Rock County Court to four years of probation.

Stephanie A. Larson, 52, of 18 1/2 W. Fulton St., No. 1, Edgerton, pleaded guilty to first-degree recklessly endangering safety while armed. A charge of disorderly conduct while armed was dismissed.

Judge Barbara McCrory also ordered drug/alcohol and domestic violence programming and ordered Larson to pay court costs and restitution of $40,000, according to online court records.

Larson was living with her ex-husband in the town of Harmony when she stabbed him Oct. 29, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said in a news release at the time.

She was drinking, and the two were arguing, leading to the single stab wound to the sternum with a "kitchen-type knife," according to the criminal complaint.

The victim told deputies he did not think Larson was trying to kill him.