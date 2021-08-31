Woman gets six years for helping dispose of body in Frederick homicide

Aug. 31—A Frederick County Circuit Court judge sentenced a Virginia woman to six years in prison last week after she pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in 2019.

The body of 24-year-old Devon J. Wallace was found outside Charles Town, West Virginia, May 2, 2019, according to previous News-Post reporting. Police believe Wallace was killed at a Frederick residence then dumped in a field southwest of Charles Town.

Samantha L. Guthrie, 32, of Alexandria, entered an Alford plea — in which a defendant does not admit guilt but concedes that the prosecution has enough evidence to get a conviction — to the accessory charge Aug. 23, online court records show. Judge Richard J. Sandy handed down a sentence of 10 years with all but six years suspended. Sentencing guidelines recommended between four and eight years, court records indicate.

Guthrie received credit for time served since July 2, 2019. Upon her release, she will undergo five years of supervised probation. She is to have no contact with the victim's family or her co-defendant. The Office of the Public Defender did not return a request for comment by Monday evening.

Frederick resident Ryan D. Bretzfelder, 45, is charged with first-degree murder. A jury trial is set to begin May 2, 2022.

Guthrie and Wallace were dating at the time of the homicide, which is alleged to have been committed May 1, 2019, at Bretzfelder's residence in the 1100 block of Wilcox Court, according to charging documents and the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office. Bretzfelder reportedly told police the fight started after Wallace assaulted and strangled Guthrie. Bretzfelder allegedly struck Wallace in the head with a grill brush, Wallace fell off the deck of the house, then Bretzfelder kicked and punched him before hitting him in the head with a heavy rock, killing him, according to previous reports.

Investigators found Guthrie witnessed the fight and accompanied Bretzfelder to West Virginia to dispose of the body.

Guthrie faced another charge, neglect of a minor, due to her toddler-age daughter being present when Wallace was killed, police previously said. The state entered "nolle prosequi" for the neglect charge, meaning it abandoned the charge, court records show. The state's attorney's office did not have a comment on the Guthrie case, spokesman Will Cockey said, as the Bretzfelder case is still being prosecuted.

