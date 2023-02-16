Woman, girl found shot to death in Swissvale; police want to question man who lived with them

Feb. 15—A woman and a girl were found shot to death inside a Swissvale apartment on Wednesday morning, according to Allegheny County Police.

County police said Wednesday night that they are trying to contact a man who lived with them.

County detectives want to speak with Kareef Antonio George Easington, 35. Police said Easington was not present at the scene and detectives would like to speak with him concerning the homicides.

The victims' names had not be released as of Wednesday night.

Police were called to the apartment in the 7800 block of Sailor Place around 10:15 a.m. to help medics get inside.

Police said a county 911 dispatcher received a call for a male having chest pains in an apartment there.

When paramedics arrived, they didn't get a response from the apartment dispatched. They contacted the property manager and learned the number that called 911 was associated with another apartment on the same floor.

Medics couldn't get inside and summoned Swissvale police. Swissvale Police forced their way into the apartment.

First responders found a woman and a girl each dead from a gunshot wound, police said.

Police said they are investigating the incident as a double homicide.

Anyone with information about Easington's whereabouts or this incident should call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477). Callers can remain anonymous.