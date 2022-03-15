Woman given suspended sentence in fatal crash

Mar. 15—IPSWICH — An Ipswich woman who struck a family riding their bikes on Topsfield Road in Ipswich nearly two years ago was given a suspended sentence and probation after pleading guilty to negligent motor vehicle homicide Monday.

Ryane Linehan, 45, will be confined to her home except to work or attend medical appointments and religious services for the next six months, Ipswich District Court Judge Peter Doyle ordered during an emotional hearing.

She will also lose her right to drive for the next 15 years.

Family members of George Norris had hoped for some time in custody for Linehan, as had prosecutors, who requested that she serve at least a year in jail for the March 26, 2020, crash that killed Norris and severely injured his son, Jack, and wife, Amy.

But Doyle said he saw "no benefit to sending Ms. Linehan to jail" for what he called "a tragic decision when she took her eyes off the road" that afternoon, for as long as 10 seconds.

Linehan had been texting with a friend about a possible visit to Crane's Beach minutes before the crash.

But at the moment she veered into the shoulder, something else had distracted her, her attorney, David Yannetti, told the judge.

After years of a worsening gastrointestinal issue, said the lawyer, Linehan lost control of her bowels. In that moment of shock, Yannetti said, she looked down.

That was when she struck the Norris family.

All three were at home in those early days of the pandemic when they decided to go for a bike ride on a "beautiful" early spring afternoon, Amy Norris told the judge in a victim impact statement.

There was little traffic.

"We were almost home," she told the judge.

The next thing she remembered was waking up on the side of the road and someone asking her questions. After that, she woke again in a hospital bed, badly injured, with multiple broken bones.

Her son, Jack, had also suffered multiple, serious injuries.

They were the fortunate ones, she recalled.

George Norris, a healthy, 58-year-old man, a pillar of the community, had been resuscitated but had suffered massive head trauma. When Amy and Jack were brought to his room, he was, his widow said, "barely recognizable."

"I not only lost my husband and companion, I lost my very best friend, and Jack lost his best friend," Amy Norris told the judge.

She and other family members say their grief was compounded by a seeming failure by Linehan to acknowledge what had happened to them.

After hearing Linehan's recorded interview with police, which Yannetti had tried to have suppressed at a hearing earlier this year, they said they were troubled that Linehan barely mentions the family, instead focusing on her own situation.

The judge also heard impact statements written by other family members, including George Norris' 86-year-old mother, who has now lost four children.

In 1980, two of her children and her husband were killed in a house fire. Another child died recently of cancer.

Shailagh Kennedy, the prosecutor handling the case, described how Linehan would have had more than 600 feet before coming up on the family, who were riding on the shoulder, between the fog line and the grass.

The impact sent George Norris onto the windshield and roof of Linehan's vehicle, said Kennedy. He was found about 90 feet away.

Kennedy asked the judge to send Linehan to jail for at least a year, followed by five years of probation, calling the crash "entirely preventable."

Yannetti told the judge he did not envy his role in deciding the sentence for his client, but suggested that in this case, there was no intent by his client, only negligence.

He also lashed out at earlier news coverage that cited Linehan's texting — something he said she had stopped minutes before before the crash.

Kennedy acknowledged they do not have evidence to show Linehan was using her phone in the moment of the crash.

Linehan was also found responsible for texting while driving by Doyle.

Yannetti said his client has already paid a high price, remaining largely confined to her home for a year and a half while awaiting trial, unable to find a job until about six months ago, when she was hired by a supermarket chain.

Since she cannot drive, Yannetti said, she has to take public transportation and walk a mile to the store, each way, giving her time to be reminded of the crash every day.

"She made a tragic mistake," said Doyle.

He imposed an 18-month jail term but suspended the sentence for three years, the first six months of which Linehan will be on house arrest, monitored by a GPS device. She will be able to leave home only to work, attend medical appointments or religious services.

After that, during the remaining 2 1/2 years, she will be required to complete 100 hours of community service in a program that works with people who suffered traumatic brain injuries and take part in a driver safety class and a head injury awareness program.

Because of the vehicular homicide conviction, her license will be revoked by the Registry of Motor Vehicles for 15 years.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

