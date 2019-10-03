Woman given wrong sperm as fertility blunders rise by a fifth

A woman undergoing fertility treatment was given the wrong sperm, watchdogs have warned as their report warns errors have risen by almost a fifth in three years.

The study, from the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA), show an increase in all cases, including the most serious, causing severe or moderate harm.

The data shows that, in 2018/19, there were a total of 606 incidents, of which two were the most serious, grade A, and 294 were grade B.

This is up from 514 cases in 2015/16, when there were no grade A cases, and 195 grade B incidents. It is also a six per cent rise in one year.

Some of the increase is down to fertility clinics improving reporting of their errors, the HFEA said.

Grade A incidents involve severe harm to one person, such as death or being implanted with the wrong embryo, or they involve major harm to many people, such as a frozen storage unit containing the embryos of many patients failing.

Grade B incidents involve serious harm to one person, such as the loss or damage of embryos, or moderate harm to many people, such as sensitive personal data about more than one patient being sent to the wrong recipient.

In one of the most serious incidents, an embryologist failed to verify the donor sperm process at the point of preparing laboratory records, resulting in the wrong sperm being used. In another case, the incorrect gas cylinder was delivered and connected, which damaged the embryos of several patients.

The HFEA said that, overall, it believes fertility treatment is becoming safer, with the quality of care improving across UK clinics.

Around 80 per cent of clinics were issued with a full licence, confirming that most are meeting expected standards and performing well, it said.

Sarah Norcross, director of fertility charity the Progress Educational Trust, said: ‘It is of concern to see that there has been a rise in safety incidents since 2015/16, however, the sustained work that the HFEA and others have been doing to create a more open and transparent sector – one in which fertility clinics are encouraged to say when things have gone wrong – means incidents are more frequently reported than in the past. Having a regulator that is prepared to listen and to help clinics learn from any incident is key to the continued safety of the fertility industry.’

Gwenda Burns, head of operations at Fertility Network, welcomed the report but said there was "room for improvement in these statistics".