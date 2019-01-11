Woman gives birth to albino baby after being told she was infertile
An English woman is holding her miracle baby extra tight after doctors once told her she had little to no chance of having children. Shannon Conarty of Yorkshire, was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, a hormone imbalance, as a teen. After that, the thought of not having children made her feel depressed, but in September, after three years of trying, her miracle arrived. Her daughter Ava was born with red eyes and white hair.