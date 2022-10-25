Woman gives ill child ‘exorcism’ to purge ‘demon,’ Florida cops say

A woman performed an “exorcism” on a child to purge her of a “demon,” according to an arrest report from a Florida sheriff’s office.

The woman’s roommate told deputies that at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 21 she saw the woman, who is 33, on the phone with her sister “praying and talking” while a child vomited in the room, according to the report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

The roommate left for about 20 minutes, and when she came back, she saw the child had a “makeshift noose” made out of a robe tie around her neck, the report says.

The child told the roommate that the woman was trying to get a “suicidal demon” out of her, according to the report.

“The child was scared and felt sick,” the report says.

The woman later told deputies the child was sick because she had eaten lobster the day before, according to the report.

The woman is facing one count of child abuse, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman, who lives in Seminole, about 25 southwest of Tampa, was released from jail on Oct. 23 on a $10,000 bond, according to Pinellas County jail records.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800 273-8255 or text the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

