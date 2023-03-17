Woman gives a neighbor money to buy her lottery ticket — and she wins big in Iowa

When the Mega Millions jackpot reaches $100 million, Marla Ballard gives her neighbor some money to buy her tickets when he goes to buy his own.

“He goes to the store, picks them up, and brings them over when he comes back home,” Ballard told Iowa Lottery officials.

This routine recently paid off for Ballard.

Like usual, the 60-year-old Des Moines woman said she gave neighbor Ron Hubbard money to buy her a ticket for the Tuesday, March 14, Mega Millions drawing.

Hubbard went to a QuikTrip convenience store and bought Ballard an easy-pick ticket, according to a news release from the Iowa Lottery.

Typically, Hubbard will write down the winning numbers, then check with Ballard a few days after the drawing, officials said. But this time, the neighbor “wasted little time” after hearing a ticket worth $1 million was sold in Des Moines.

“He was over first thing this morning, too,” Ballard said when claiming her prize on March 16. “I’m like, ‘Who’d be knocking at our door this early in the morning?’”

Sure enough, Ballard’s ticket had matched five of the six numbers. That’s worth $1 million.

“Look at me, I’m shaking. I guess it’s starting to hit,” Ballard told lottery officials. “I’m kind of overwhelmed right now.”

She hasn’t decided how she’ll use her winnings, according to the release.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Woman cleaning house finds week-old Iowa lottery ticket. It brought tears to her eyes

Lottery player buys last ticket on roll — and wins big in Michigan. ‘Doesn’t feel real’

Man checks Powerball ticket ‘five different times’ in Missouri. He couldn’t believe it