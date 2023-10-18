Woman goes to Burger King to get help, then man drags her out by hair, Colorado cops say

A woman went to Burger King to ask for help before a man came in and dragged her out by her hair, Colorado police said.

The woman went into the fast-food chain on Oct. 12 at 4 p.m before a man dragged her out and left with her in a black Cadillac Escalade, according to an Oct. 17 news release by the Englewood Police Department.

The SUV didn’t have visible license plates and the passenger side-view mirror was broken, officials said. The man has not been located as of Oct. 17.

Police said they believe this is a domestic violence incident and are “concerned for the safety of the woman.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-761-7410.

Englewood is about 10 miles south of Denver.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

