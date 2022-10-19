Woman Goes To The Dominican Republic For A Brazilian Butt Lift, Leaves Missing A Kidney

It’s long been said that the Brazilian butt lift is a surgical procedure that comes with many risks, but no one would suspect that they’d be in danger of having their kidney swiped in pursuit of a curvier physique.

A life coach by the name of Anita took to her YouTube channel to share the cautionary tale of her friend who traveled to the Dominican Republic for plastic surgery but ended up getting more than she bargained for.

The media has always made women feel insecure about some parts of their bodies with ads about true beauty looks. And in the last several years, a surgical procedure has hit society like wildfire as it has become the top trend for body appearance. The Brazilian butt lift (BBL) surgery gives women a flat stomach, hips, and a plump butt. To achieve this ‘coke bottle’ body that celebrities and ‘Instagram models‘ show off, women are finding surgeons overseas for a cheaper price. In many cases, paying less is a guaranteed win because dangerous consequences that arise.

According to Anita, known as Nordic Drip Coaching on YouTube, her friend became a victim of a cheap BBL nightmare after going to a doctor she found on Instagram.

“Around 7 months ago, my friend went to DR. She went to a doctor that she saw a girl post about on IG,” said Anita. “One thing you have to know about IG, is these girls get paid to promote these doctors. Whatever amount you pay towards that doctor is being CashApped to the same girl that’s like, ‘Oh yeah, say my name. Say I sent you.’ They’re getting a cut.”

According to Anita, her friend went through with the surgery, which included lipo and a tummy tuck for $3,500. However, when she returned to the United States for a post-op physical, she complained of headaches and body aches. After a visit to her doctor, she was informed that blood results showed her “kidney count was low.”

Her doctor then ordered a cat scan, revealing that Anita’s friend was missing a kidney.

“It shows up she only has one kidney,” said Anita. “So down in the DR, this botch organ-selling doctor took one of her kidneys, and she thought she was getting the steal of her life.”

Anita goes on to accuse the Dominican plastic surgeon of selling her friend’s kidney on the black market.

“I don’t know how much kidneys go [for] on the black market, but I know it’s way more than $3,500,” she said.

According to Anita, her friend has been trying to reach the surgeon to no avail. The doctor has mysteriously disappeared and the woman on Instagram who referred her is allegedly a fake. Luckily, her friend is still alive and has been able to get the help she needs, but that hasn’t been the case for many women post-surgery. It’s been said that about 3% of the 692 surgeons surveyed (about 21) shared they have experienced a patient’s death following a BBL.

Over the last few years, celebrities like LaLa Anthony and singer K. Michelle have spoken out about the dark side of plastic surgery in hopes that more people do their due diligence before going under the knife.