Woman goes into labor at Pink concert, gives her baby boy the perfect name

"Raise Your Glass" to a New York woman who went into labor at a Pink concert!

On July 31, Angela Mercer, who was 31 weeks pregnant, had just settled into her seat at Fenway Park in Boston, when she received a callback from her OB-GYN. Mercer, a 32-year-old social worker, had left an after-hours message explaining that was she experiencing contractions. By the time she got to the stadium, the pain was unbearable.

“My doctor was like, ‘This is more than Braxton Hicks, you need to get to a hospital,’” Mercer tells TODAY.com.

With help from her mother and sister-in-law, Mercer hobbled out onto the street to find a cab, but none were available.

“We tried Uber, Lyft, everything. This went on for 25 minutes,” Mercer says. “Eventually, I was like, ‘Alright. We’re just going to have to walk.’ Then my mom stopped someone in scrubs and they said, ‘You need to call an ambulance.’ So that’s what we did. It felt silly because it was only 3/4 of a mile."

Later that day, Mercer gave birth via C-section to her son, Aycen Hart, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He weighed 4 pounds, 7 ounces and was given what Mercer calls a “serendipitous” name; As luck would have it, Pink is married to Carey Hart.

Mercer says she and her husband, Ace, had chosen the middle name Hart months earlier.

Angela Mercer and her husband, Ace, snuggled up with their newborn son, Aycen Hart. (Angela Mercer / Brigham and Women’s Hospital)

“Isn’t it amazing how that worked out?” she says. “People were suggesting names like Boston and Fenway, and it just so happened that we already had one that was relevant.”

Though Mercer didn’t get to hear Pink perform live, she was able to watch snippets of the concert on her phone.

“Some of the nurses happened to be at the concert that night and when they heard about my story, they were sending clips to show us,” Mercer says. “All the staff were so great.”

Mercer’s husband missed Aycen's birth — he was home in Albany, New York, with their 3-year-old son, Hollis, and couldn’t make it to Massachusetts in time.

“He was getting ice cream when he got the phone call that the baby was coming!” Mercer says, with a laugh.

While Pink wasn't present for the birth either, she took a moment from the U.S. leg of her 2023 Summer Carnival tour to tweet her congratulations to the Mercers.

Ace is still in the neonatal intensive care unit, according to Mercer. But he is “doing great” and will hopeful be discharged in a couple of weeks. And hopefully by Pink's next tour, he'll actually let his mom enjoy the concert.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com