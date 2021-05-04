Woman goes into racist rant after pulled over by Los Angeles County deputy: video

Edmund DeMarche
·1 min read

LOS ANGELES -- A Los Angeles County deputy was praised Monday for keeping his calm after a female driver pulled over for allegedly using her cell phone while driving went into a racist rant against Mexicans.

The woman, who was blurred out in the video, called the deputy a "Mexican racist," and after signing the citation, said, "You’re always going to be a Mexican; you’ll never be White, you know that right? You’ll never be White. Which is what you really want to be, you want to be White."

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told Bill Melugin, the Fox reporter, that he commended the deputy for remaining calm throughout the interaction. The report said the deputy identifies as Latino. He recorded the interaction on a personal bodycam because his station in San Dimas does not have official cameras.

The woman, who identified herself as a teacher, seemed to be combative during the entire interaction and called the deputy a murderer on several occasions and accused him of harassment. At one point she said, "You’re threatening to kill me and my son."

She demanded that he call his supervisor, who appeared to show up at the end of the video.

The department said it is investigating the matter.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This Deputy exemplifies the core values of our Department, his demeanor during this traffic stop is just an example of professionalism and patience our @LASDHQ Deputies have," Villanueva tweeted.

Recommended Stories

  • Man allegedly killing pets has St. Louis neighborhood up in arms

    A Great Dane puppy was hit by a car and a cat was shot with an arrow. Neighbors believe one man is responsible for both acts.

  • EU regulator begins real-time review of first Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

    Data on the vaccine, COVID-19 Vaccine (Vero Cell) Inactivated, will be assessed as they are made available to help speed up potential approvals, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/ema-starts-rolling-review-covid-19-vaccine-vero-cell-inactivated. This is the first Chinese vaccine the EMA is studying in real-time, and the fourth COVID-19 vaccine under such a review, including those from CureVac, Novavax Inc and Russia's Sputnik V. Sinovac's vaccine has shown efficacy rates between 50% and 90% in different studies and is currently authorised for use in China, Indonesia, Brazil and Turkey.

  • Exclusive: Kajabi, e-commerce startup for knowledge businesses, raises $550 million

    Kajabi, an e-commerce platform that serves knowledge-based businesses, said on Tuesday it raised $550 million in its latest round of funding led by Tiger Global Management, which puts the company’s valuation at over $2 billion. The mega round comes as the pandemic has given online businesses a boost and shown the potential growth of what some call the “knowledge economy” including business coaches, trainers, podcast and newsletter makers, and more. Ample funding in the market has also brought an increasing number of mega deals, and Tiger Global has been leading or been involved in several, including audio social media Clubhouse, chip-maker Groq, and financial tech startup Brex.

  • Hyundai Motor to debut luxury Genesis brand in Europe this summer

    South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said on Tuesday it will launch its premium brand Genesis in Europe this summer, debuting its flagship sedan and sports utility vehicle (SUV) in one of the world's fastest growing electric vehicle markets. Genesis, which launched as Hyundai's standalone luxury division in 2015 to compete with premium brands like BMW, Mercedes and Lexus, said it will sell both conventional and electric models in the region.

  • Emirates expects to fly 70% of normal capacity by winter, CCO says

    Emirates plans to operate around 70% of its normal capacity this winter thanks to an expected increase in international travel as countries ease coronavirus restrictions and reopen borders. Emirates, the world's biggest long-haul airline before the pandemic, has been gradually rebuilding its network of 157 passenger destinations since flights were grounded in March 2020. It is currently operating to around 120 destinations, though capacity remains limited due to the continued grounding of most of the airline's 118 Airbus A380 superjumbos.

  • ‘She made imprints on just about everyone,’ family remembers slain teen at ceremony

    “The girl was light. When she walks in a room, you were going to know Sanaa was in the room.”

  • Chipmaker TSMC eyeing expansion of planned Arizona plant: sources

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is planning to build several more chipmaking factories in the U.S. state of Arizona beyond the one currently planned, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, announced in May 2020 it would build a $12 billion factory in Arizona, an apparent win by the Trump administration in its push to wrestle global tech supply chains back from China. TSMC is setting up a 12-inch wafer fabrication plant in Phoenix, and the facility is expected to start volume production in 2024, Taiwan's investment commission of the ministry of economic affairs, which approved the investment, said in December.

  • Mother of 2, transgender community leader identified as victims of Dorchester double stabbing

    Authorities say the suspect stabbed his wife in front of their two children, as well as another woman they were living with.

  • An Argentine soccer player destroyed a drone that interrupted a match with a banner mocking his club

    Pablo Perez was not at all entertained by the drone flying a banner mocking Newell's Old Boys during the match.

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • US faces growing pressure over ‘moral responsibility’ to waive intellectual property rights on Covid vaccines

    WHO and White House mull whether to lift patent constraints on vaccine production

  • Fox host Maria Bartiromo says China is secretly sending doctors and engineers over the US-Mexico border

    ‘You have to ask, why the CCP is sending these people through the border ... What are they doing when they get here?’

  • Fox News running ads about Andrew Cuomo scandal allegations during CNN show of brother Chris Cuomo

    New York governor faces multiple investigations over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and multiple allegations of sexual misconduct

  • Inside America’s Sickening Forced-Marriage Epidemic

    Courtesy KnotstheFilm.comKnots: A Forced Marriage Story is driven by a noble aim: to give voice to the voiceless. Director Kate Ryan Brewer’s documentary (May 7, in theaters) concerns three women from different geographic, religious and social backgrounds who found themselves in comparable circumstances—namely, being bullied into matrimony with strangers by their parents and cultural leaders, with no way out. It’s a familiar tale of misogynistic coercion except that in this case, the disparate victims in question didn’t reside in the Middle East, India, or another foreign land where such practices are more common. On the contrary, they took place right here in the United States.That such rancid behavior still goes on in various parts of this country probably won’t come as an enormous shock to many, especially given the recent success of Netflix’s Unorthodox, which dramatized the based-on-real-events efforts of one Hasidic Jewish woman to flee her Orthodox Jewish community in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and, with it, her arranged marriage. Nonetheless, Knots: A Forced Marriage Story shines a spotlight on what remains an intensely pressing issue, since today, only four states (Delaware, New Jersey, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania) limit marriages to individuals who are 18 and over, and 10 states have no minimum age limit at all for tying the knot. The result is a recurring paradigm in which women are susceptible to being trapped in permanent captivity, cut off from the larger world (and the legal rights that might empower them), and denied any recourse for escape. Is Rapper Blueface’s OnlyFans ‘Cult’ Exploiting Young Women?Knots: A Forced Marriage Story provides a comprehensive cross-section of religious victimization. Michigan’s Nina was raised in a strict community known as the Christian Patriarchy Movement that prized dowdy old-fashioned clothing and conservative ideas about gender roles, with men in charge of everything and women relegated to dutiful servants. Nina was married off at 18 to a random man hand-selected by her father, which was basically the same fate that befell California native Sara, whose Muslim father was part of an outfit known as the Group that saw fit to pair her with a 28-year-old stranger when she was only 15 years old. Fraidy, brought up in New Jersey’s Orthodox Jewish community, suffered similar hardship, compelled by her parents, her rabbis, and those in her insular enclave to marry a man whom she barely knew.While the particulars of their experiences were somewhat different—Nina was told that disobedience made her, for all intents and purposes, a “witch,” whereas Fraidy was simply conditioned and shamed into complying—Knots: A Forced Marriage Story makes clear that the basic mechanisms of subjugation were the same in all three cases. The common link binding this trio is that they all hailed from extremist religious environments. Yet puzzlingly, that facet goes largely unexplored here. To contextualize her first-hand narratives, director Brewer provides a cursory recap of 20th century American cultural attitudes toward child marriage, which goes some way toward illustrating how onerous laws about the practice first got on the books.However, not for a second does the filmmaker directly address the fact that her subjects were casualties of fanatical faiths that indoctrinated members about female subservience and then established women’s powerlessness through oppressive and domineering rules and demands.This is ignoring the elephant in the room, and it’s exacerbated by Knots: A Forced Marriage Story’s refusal to even verbally identify Sara as Muslim; a quick glimpse of Arabic writing is the only overt clue to her religious background. Such a willful lack of specificity abounds in Brewer’s documentary, which glosses over much-needed details at myriad turns. Whether refraining from referencing Nina, Sara, and Faidy’s husbands by name, or discussing the means of their eventual liberation in vague terms, the proceedings feel at odds with themselves, trying to intimately probe these horror stories while simultaneously maintaining a measure of arm’s-length detachment that—even if it’s designed to protect Nina, Sara, and Faidy in some way—proves frustrating.Sara and Nina, consequently, come across as sympathetic if largely unknown; there’s a nebulousness to their tales that stymies true engagement with their plights. Knots: A Forced Marriage Story does slightly better by Faidy, who openly recounts the abuse she endured from her husband, and the precise actions she took—involving fleeing in a car with her kids on the Sabbath (a big no-no), and later changing the locks on her home’s doors—to achieve the freedom she increasingly realized she needed. Alas, her account is also sometimes undercut by murkiness, such as her post-escape decision to found Unchained at Last, a nonprofit organization that aids women in situations similar to the one Faidy found herself in at a young age. Brewer depicts a few Unchained at Last press events, but largely fails to outline its origins or mission—an approach it also takes with the Tahirih Justice Center, which is never properly introduced even though its members speak on-camera at multiple points.Knots: A Forced Marriage Story is driven by virtuous intentions, and it lucidly explains how forced marriages are allowed to occur in the U.S. thanks to draconian (and inconsistent) state laws that first allow young girls to be married off—with parental consent—at early ages, and then deny them the adult right to get divorced (because technically, they’re still minors). Unfortunately, so much basic information is left out of the film that it comes across as a rough draft of a documentary. To compensate for that skimpiness, Brewer embellishes her action with cutaways to both painted illustrations that mirror Nina, Sara, and Faidy’s ordeals, and to the sight of an anguished woman dancing against a blank wall while bound up in red string—a visual evocation of forced marriage that’s awkward and unnecessary.Unlike Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady’s One of Us, which immersed itself in the nightmare of trying to break free from the Orthodox Jewish community, Knots: A Forced Marriage Story casts a wider net and yet comes up with considerably less. It’s a timely documentary whose formal shortcomings prevent it from getting at the bigger picture.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Proud Boys Canada dissolves, with leaders claiming it was ‘never a white supremacist group’

    Proud Boys groups says ‘we were never terrorists’ in statement

  • Pelosi’s archbishop calls for high-profile catholics to be denied communion if they back abortion

    ‘This is a bitter medicine, but the gravity of the evil of abortion can sometimes warrant it’ Archbishop writes in 17-page letter

  • The melodious origin of ‘swan’ and ‘sonata’

    How is a swan like a sonata? This sounds like the setup for a joke, but it’s more of an etymological riddle.

  • Good Samaritan saves child thrown out of car into bay in horror crash

    The cause of the car wreck is still under investigation

  • GOP senator Susan Collins defends claim Trump ‘learned his lesson’ after first impeachment

    Maine Republican voted to convict former president in second trial

  • ‘Tired, stressed and hungry’: How a NC man and others spent 7 hours stuck on I-85

    Why were they trapped on a South Carolina stretch of the interstate that’s undergoing a major widening?