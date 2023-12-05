Woman goes to store for soda — and leaves with winning lottery ticket. ‘In shock’

Janet Bain recently stopped in to a gas station in Virginia to grab a soda.

While there, the Cumberland resident decided to grab three lottery tickets, too, officials said in a Dec. 5 Virginia Lottery news release.

Bain scratched her tickets when she got home, she told officials. That’s when she saw one of her Wild Tens tickets earned her a $100,000 prize.

“I was in shock and awe!” Bain said in the release. “I thought I wasn’t seeing it correctly!”

Now, Bain plans to have “a great Christmas,” due to her huge prize, she told officials.

Bain’s winning ticket came from the Hampden Sydney Exxon.

Cumberland is about 50 miles west of Richmond.

