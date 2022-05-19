Woman Goes Viral After Reporting She Was 'Scammed' In A Resort In Jamaica

The decision to spend vacations in an all-inclusive resort located on the paradisiac Montego Bay, in Jamaica, has turned out as a nightmare for an American couple. Using her TikTok account to report that she and her husband were scammed in during their stay at Sandals Resort in December 2021, Alex Robinson’s video (@alexx_robinson) has received over 1,7 million views so far. since the video was posted on May 11. She said she decided to post the video about how she was ‘scammed’ in the resort on TikTok as her last resort after waiting five months for a solution to her problem.

According to Robinson, she and her husband booked just for only one couples massage for $340. However, Robinson revealed that they had been double charged by the resort on her husband’s banking card. In addition, Robison’s card was also charged $680 for the same service provided by the resort. The total charge – $1,360 – is equivalent to four couple massages. “Enough for eight people,” she said on the video.

Firstly Robison tried to solve this problem directly at the resort. But the employees said that this situation would only be reversed if they contact the resort’s customer service.

Then, she contacted her credit card company. It did not work either. According to Robison, the resort argued that the charges were due to the cost of the stay, which was not true, Robbinson said.

With all the fuzz caused and reported on TikTok, followers expressed empathy for the couple. Some people commented that they decided to cancel their stay in the resort because it was creating problems to refund Robinson and her husband.

As The Daily Dot reported, Sandals Resort replied to the site inquiries about the incident. A spokesperson from Sandals Resort has confirmed the occurrence, saying that the couple was right about the overcharged bill. “we noticed the couple only used one of the two booked massages and never canceled the second booking. Although spa treatments are only eligible for a refund if canceled before 24 hours of the service, we extended an additional refund of $340 for the inconvenience of the duplicate charge, as well as 5000 Sandals Select points” the spokesperson from the resort told The Daily Dot in an official statement.