A woman got a girl to send her pornographic videos. Cops say ‘she’ was a Broward man, 51

A Tamarac man’s been arrested on child pornography charges a decade after he lost his massage therapist license on allegations of video recording massage patients in a changing room.

Broward Sheriff’s Office says when BSO detectives hit 51-year-old Julio Sanchez’s home with a search warrant on Friday, Sanchez claimed he’d lost his cellphone and didn’t know anything about child pornography. BSO said that phone and a laptop computer were found in a cabinet’s false compartment.

Sanchez’s electronics, BSO says, gave up Sanchez by showing that he imitated being a young woman in online talks with “several underage females.” One of them, BSO says, “at Sanchez’s request, provided him numerous pornographic videos.”

The agency said Sanchez also had a child pornography collection that included photos of toddlers.

Online court records say Sanchez was arrested on charges of directly promoting sexual performance by a child; tampering with or fabricating evidence; compiling child pornography on a computer; using a computer for obscene communication; and 10 counts of possession of child pornography. They don’t show an attorney yet for Sanchez.

Online jail records say Sanchez has posted bond.

Beauty school massage videos

BSO says it’s concerned there might be more victims and anyone who thinks they know anything about this can call Det. Christopher DePelisi at 954-888-5272.

A search of online court records doesn’t turn up Sanchez being charged in Broward with anything but traffic violations before this. But, a database says Sanchez was once a licensed massage therapist.

A search of Florida Department of Health licenses turns up a revoked massage therapist license once held by a Julio Alexander Sanchez. The administrative complaint that led to the license revocation shows the same Tamarac address as Friday’s suspect. The state Board of Massage Therapy’s Final Order revoking the license says Sanchez never replied to the complaint or contested the allegations.

The complaint says Sanchez was the instructor of massage therapy at the now-closed Margate School of Beauty, 1153 Banks Rd. He supervised massage therapy students giving massages to each other and members of the public.

“A sign in the private changing area instructed massage patients that undergarments must be worn at all times,” the complaint said. “[Sanchez] instructed massage patients to remove all of their clothing, including undergarments, before wrapping themselves in a towel.”

From Oct. 1, 2011 through March 12, 2012, the complaint said, Sanchez, “covertly video recorded massage patients disrobing in the private changing area.”