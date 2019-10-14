A woman got her arm cut off by a propeller on a plane that her husband was preparing to fly

A woman's arm was severed by the propeller of a plane, according to the Miami Herald.

The woman and her husband were getting ready to taxi to the runway, but when the plane wouldn't move, they got out to see what was wrong.

The woman tried to remove a chock from the plane's front wheel, but her arm came into contact with the propeller. She is reportedly in stable condition.

A Florida woman lost her arm on Saturday when she inadvertently stepped in front of the private plane she was flying on and was struck by the propeller.

According to the Miami Herald, Rebecca Lynn Gray, 45, and her husband Walter Gray, 46, were getting ready to fly out of Key West, Florida, in a rented Cessna 172S single-engine propeller plane, with Walter Gray piloting.

The incident happened after Walter started the plane and tried to taxi to the runway, but it didn't move.

He got out of the plane while the engine was still running to see if the plane's wheels were still in their chocks — wedges of wood or other hard material that keep the wheels from rolling inadvertently.

According to the Miami Herald's reporting, the man had asked his wife to stay in the plane, but she had gotten out also. She went to remove a chock from the plane's front tire, when her arm came into contact with a propeller.

Rebecca Gray was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to a Miami-area medical center in stable condition, a Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson told the Herald.

