Woman granted probation on robbery conviction in Joplin shoplifting incident

Dec. 1—A Carterville woman received a suspended sentence with a restitution order when she pleaded guilty this week to a robbery charge in a shoplifting incident that injured a store employee.

Amanda H. Drake, 27, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to second-degree robbery in a plea agreement allowing a suspended sentence and dismissing a related misdemeanor count of trespassing.

Judge David Mouton accepted the plea bargain and assessed Drake seven years on the conviction with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years. The judge further ordered that she pay $1,375 in restitution to the victims in the case.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, Drake removed her license plates from her vehicle and put on a disguise before entering Plato's Closet on Range Line Road in Joplin and leaving with several pairs of jeans without paying for them.

A female employee tried to get the jeans back as Drake was getting into her vehicle. But the defendant drove off with the employee hanging on to the open door of the vehicle and dragged her across the parking lot, injuring a knee and foot.

According to the affidavit, the retail value of the jeans was $1,300 and Drake had been banned previously from the store's premises for unstated reasons.