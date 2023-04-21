Woman granted temporary restraining order against Brenton Davis

A woman who says she had been in a relationship with Erie County Executive Brenton Davis was granted a temporary protection from abuse order Thursday based on allegations she made that Davis physically assaulted her earlier this month at his Millcreek Township home.

A second temporary restraining order was granted on behalf of the woman's two minor children. That order is known as a protection from intimidation order.

Davis has not been charged with a crime.

The woman claims Davis, on the morning of April 9, picked her up from a couch, threw her to the ground and dragged her by her hair approximately 20 feet, according to her statement filed in the order docketed Friday morning at the Erie County Courthouse.

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis

The woman claims she had been attempting to return a hunting rifle that Davis allowed her son to use during hunting season and which he had left at her house since November and refused to take back, according to her statement.

Feeling unsafe about keeping a rifle in her house with her two minor children, the woman claims she visited Davis' home at 609 E. Gore Road on April 9 to personally hand the rifle back. The alleged assault occurred shortly after she handed the unloaded rifle to Davis and sat on his couch to discuss why he had stopped communicating with her, the statement reads.

The woman claims the alleged assault caused rug burn on her left leg. She also claims Davis threatened to have her arrested for coming to his house and that she could lose her job and her children, according to her statement.

Davis denies any wrongdoing

Dennis Roddy, a ColdSpark political consultant who formerly worked as an advisor to the Davis campaign, provided a statement to the Times-News on behalf of Davis that disputed the woman's accusations.

According to the statement, the woman "banged" on his door at 7 a.m. and then "forced her way into the house with a rifle that appeared to be loaded. He immediately disarmed her."

The statement goes on to say Davis had no idea who owned the weapon when the woman appeared at his house and that he was "understandably concerned for his safety."

The statement further states the woman's conduct had become "increasingly erratic" during the course of their relationship, which began in December 2021.

"After she departed his home on Easter Sunday, Mr. Davis examined surveillance tapes of his residence and discovered that (the woman) had come to his home, armed with the rifle, multiple times on the previous night," the statement read.

"Mr. Davis unequivocally denies any wrongdoing," the statement continued.

Davis firearms seized, hearing scheduled

Erie County Sheriff Chris Campanelli told the Times-News he served the order to Davis on Thursday afternoon at the Erie County Courthouse.

Campanelli said Davis is turning over his personal firearms Friday in accordance with the order.

A hearing on whether to make the orders permanent is scheduled Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the Erie County Court of Common Pleas. Venango County Judge Robert Boyer will preside as all Erie County judges have recused themselves from the matter.

The woman is identified in court documents but it is generally the Times-News' policy not to identify subjects in alleged abuse cases without the express consent of those persons.

This is a developing story. Return to GoErie.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Woman granted temporary restraining order against Brenton Davis