Woman grazed by bullet at North Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A late Monday night shooting at an apartment complex left one woman injured in North Nashville.

Metro police said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at the Overlook Ridge Apartments located in the 2400 block of Buena Vista Pike on Monday, Sept.4.

At the scene, officers located a woman who had been grazed by a bullet. The woman had limited details to share with officers, according to Metro police.

Potential suspects have not been identifed and no arrests have been made at this time.

Metro police data shows that this is the third shooting to happen at the apartment complex this year. In fact, one of shootings resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man.

No other information about this incident was immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

