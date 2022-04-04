Woman grazed by bullet in shootout between patrons, security guards at local business, police say
Memphis police have released more information about a shootout that happened in front of a local business Sunday night.
The shooting happened at 3705 Malco Way just before midnight.
MPD said a preliminary investigation revealed several people were asked to leave the property.
A disagreement occurred between several patrols and security guards.
MPD said the patrons began shooting at the security guards, who then returned fire.
A woman was grazed by a bullet but refused medical treatment.
The suspects fled the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, MPD said.
