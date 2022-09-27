Woman grazed by bullet after two men had shootout, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Bankhead where a man and woman were shot, Capt. Christian Hunt said.

According to Hunt, the woman told police two men were shooting at one another and she ran.

While running away, she was grazed in the head by the bullet, Hunt said.

One of the men involved in the shootout was struck, but was not being cooperative with police, Hunt said.

Police said both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.

