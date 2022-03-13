The Woman’s Guide To Collecting Social Security

John Csiszar
·4 min read
Michael Burrell / iStock.com
Michael Burrell / iStock.com

Although Social Security is meant to cover all workers equally based on their work record, there are special provisions that can often apply to women. As men are still more likely to earn more than women, and as women are more likely than men to be non-working spouses, it’s important for women to be aware of how they can maximize their Social Security benefits. For example, in addition to the standard retirement benefit that any eligible worker can claim, just by virtue of being a spouse, even a non-working one, you may qualify for your own Social Security payout. As the nuances of Social Security can be complicated, you may want to consult a tax advisor or financial planner about your various options for claiming benefits. But here’s a quick overview of benefits that women, in particular, should not overlook when it comes to claiming Social Security.

Important: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
Be Careful: 11 Social Security Mistakes That Can Cost You a Fortune

Even If You’ve Never Worked, You Might Be Entitled to a Social Security Retirement Benefit

One of the ways that Social Security protects non-working spouses is by providing a spousal benefit. This can amount to as much as 50% of the benefit that your spouse earns, as long as you wait to claim your benefit until you reach full retirement age.

To determine the retirement benefit that you’ll receive, the Social Security Administration first examines your own work record. Then, it compares your personal benefit with the spousal benefit you’re entitled to. Whichever benefit is greater is the one you will receive.

It’s worth discussing a Social Security claiming strategy with your spouse and even your tax or financial advisor before you get too close to retirement. If your spouse were to claim benefits at age 62, for example, their lifelong monthly payout would shrink by 30%. Since your spousal benefit is tied directly to the amount your spouse receives, this means that your payout would also be reduced by 30%. To maximize your joint benefits, you’ll want to plan a strategy ahead of time.

You Might Get a Spousal Retirement Benefit Even If You’re Divorced

Although the term “spousal benefit” would seem to imply that you have to be married to receive it, that’s not always the case. If you were married at least 10 years to your spouse before you got divorced and aren’t remarried, you’re entitled to the same spousal benefit as if you were married. Again, this can amount to up to 50% of your ex-spouse’s benefit, as long as you wait until your full retirement age to claim it.

Find Out: Here’s the Maximum That You Can Get From Social Security

If Your Spouse (or Ex) Dies, You May Be Entitled to a Widow’s Benefit

If you’re living with your spouse when they die, you’re entitled to an immediate $255 payout from the Social Security Administration. However, you’re also entitled to an ongoing widow’s benefit based on the amount that your spouse was earning at the time of their death. At age 60, you’re entitled to a benefit equal to 71% of your spouse’s previous benefit or 100% at full retirement age. The Social Security Administration will first pay you the benefit that you yourself are entitled to, and then it will supplement that amount with your widow’s benefit. If you’re divorced, you’re entitled to this widow’s benefit, also known as the survivor’s benefit if your ex-spouse dies and you were married for at least 10 years before you divorced.

You’ll Likely Need Supplemental Retirement Savings in Addition to Social Security

Even with all of the strides women have made in the workplace, the sad truth is that they still don’t earn anywhere close to what men do. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of 2020, women’s annual earnings were just 82.3% of men’s. Not only does this impact lifelong earnings, but it also reduces Social Security benefits. If your spouse’s work record qualified him for a $2,000 monthly benefit, for example, your benefit, on average, would only hit $1,646. This means that it’s even more important for you to save and invest more of your salary while you’re working.

As of January 2022, monthly Social Security retirement benefits only average $1,657. This amounts to a scant $19,884 per year, which isn’t enough for most people to live on. If you’re only earning 82.3% of that benefit, things get even tougher. Plus, as a woman, you’re likely to live longer, and will therefore need a larger nest egg as well. But if you know and understand this ahead of time, you’ll be able to plan ahead, boost your savings rate and invest enough over your working career to make up for this shortfall.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Woman’s Guide To Collecting Social Security

Recommended Stories

  • How Claiming Social Security Early Will Affect Spousal Benefits

    Even if you never worked a day, you could be eligible for Social Security benefits based on the earnings of your husband or wife. Or, if you worked but earned considerably less than your spouse, you...

  • Apple Is Set for Longest Run of Down Weeks Since May as Tech Stocks Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. shares fell on Friday, with the iPhone maker suffering its longest weekly losing streak since May.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against Joining NATOUkraine Update: U.S. Imposes Sanctions on More Russian EliteItaly Seizes $580 Million Russian Superyacht Over SanctionsBiden Says He’d Fight World War III for NATO But Not for UkraineThe stock fell 2.4%, ending at its lowest since

  • Here’s the Maximum That You Can Get From Social Security

    Social Security retirement benefits are not the same for all retirees. The amount of your monthly benefit can vary greatly based on a number of different factors, from when you decide to claim Social...

  • Could Social Security Get an Even Bigger Raise in 2023?

    In late 2021, seniors on Social Security got some pretty good news -- their benefits would be going up by 5.9% in 2022, representing their largest raise in decades. Meanwhile, the start of 2023 has brought about severe spikes in inflation. Will Social Security benefits go up even more?

  • This Move Could Add an Extra $70,000 to Your Lifetime Social Security Benefit

    When it comes to Social Security, most people focus on the size of their monthly checks, but that's only part of the story. If you want the most money possible, you need to maximize your lifetime benefit, which means taking into consideration how long you'll receive these checks. Here's one simple trick you can use to add over $70,000 to your lifetime Social Security benefit.

  • Here's Why 65 Is a Great Social Security Filing Age

    The fact that seniors get a choice as to when they claim Social Security can be both a good thing and a bad thing. On a positive note, choosing your filing age means getting to do what's best for your personal financial circumstances. The earliest point you can sign up for Social Security is age 62.

  • Social Security: You Can Stop Working and Delay Your Benefits To Earn More Later

    Americans who have reached full retirement age but are not yet age 70 can contact the Social Security Administration and request a delay in retirement benefit payments -- something that will result in...

  • Social Security: How To Find Your Benefit Amount and Other Online Tips for Seniors

    In the past, your Social Security statement and benefit amount was only available via a paper statement sent to your home. Now, you can access your benefit amount online through a mySocialSecurity...

  • 3 Social Security Strategies to Bankroll Your Retirement

    All you really have to do to claim Social Security is work, wait until you're at least 62, and fill out an application. Here are three steps you should take right now so you can enjoy bigger Social Security checks in retirement. The government bases your Social Security benefit on your average monthly income over your 35 highest-earning years, adjusted for inflation.

  • Social Security COLA No Match for Inflation — These Retirement Savings Options Could Help

    Despite the 5.9% cost of living adjustment (COLA) for 2022, the highest in decades, seniors are still losing buying power thanks to inflation. According to The Motley Fool, COLAs have notoriously done...