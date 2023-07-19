Woman guilty of 2 felonies related to death of man in Darke County homicide

A Darke County woman has been found guilty of two felonies related to the death of a missing man whose body was found last August in a rural area of Darke County.

Ashley Fletcher, 38, was found convicted Tuesday in the Common Pleas Court of Darke County of two felonies, Tampering with Evidence and Abuse of Corpse, according to online court documents.

News Center 7 previously reported she was arrested with Dean Baker last August in Ocala, Florida in connection to the homicide of Corey Fleming.

Baker was indicted on one count of murder, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse, courts records said.

Fleming was reported missing by his family to the Union City Police Department on August 18, 2022.

His body was discovered by investigators in a shallow grave at a commercial farm in Brown Township on August 20, the Darke County Sheriff’s office said.

Fletcher is scheduled to be sentenced on September 8.

Her bond has been revoked.

Fletcher has also been ordered to be in the custody of the Darke County Sheriff’s Department until sentencing.