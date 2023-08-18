Woman guilty of theft, threats

Aug. 17—The woman who stole money and the identity of a victim and then threatened the victim because of her arrest pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court last week.

Kimberly Cora Spencer, 34, living on Dayton Ave. when arrested Dec. 9, 2022, pleaded guilty to theft of property of up to $1,000, identity theft and coercion of a witness.

Spencer — in exchange for her pleas — received a three-year sentence as a Range 1 offender with credit for 90 days already served in jail. The sentence does not go into effect until after she completes a probation violation sentence she is presently serving.

Spencer was on probation for pleading guilty to an information charging forgery on Nov. 1, 2021. Once the sentence is completed, she will begin serving the three-year sentence.

Spencer is accused of using another woman's identity to make a purchase of items and/or services at a local business on Nov. 1 of last year. Amount stolen was listed as $720.99.

After her arrest, she allegedly threatened the victim for filing a theft report that resulted in Spencer's arrest.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Arraignment

—Casper Dean Gentry, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property of up to $1,000, two counts of vandalism of up to $1,000 and one case in boundover status, Kyle Cokkinias appointed to represent Gentry and continued to Sept. 13.

—Addison Paige Woody, possession of meth with intent, continued to Oct. 3.

Deadline docket

—Christopher Jaques Baird, aggravated assault, domestic assault and child abuse, neglect or endangerment, continued to Sept. 8.

—David Anthony Borja, possession of meth with intent, continued to Oct. 16 at which time Borja is to return to court with an attorney.

—Alexander Michael Calabrese, possession of meth with intent, continued to Oct. 16.

—Tony Charles Davenport, first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to Oct. 3.

—Brandon Hunter Davis, two counts of simple possession of meth, continued to Sept. 8.

—Tanya Joy Dill, second offense driving under the influence, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Oct. 3.

—Joseph Daniel Dunn, theft of a firearm, altering a serial number, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and driving on a suspended license, continued to Sept. 15.

—Jacob Ryan Edmonds, evading arrest, continued to Sept. 15.

—Branson Allen Thomas Eldridge, possession of meth with intent and reckless endangerment, continued to Sept. 11.

—James Robert Eldridge, possession of meth with intent, simple possession of meth and driving under the influence, continued to Sept. 11.

—Derrick Kane Foister, forgery of up to $1,000, forgery of $1,000 to $2,500, forgery by uttering, theft of property of up to $1,000, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, identity theft, two counts of criminal simulation and criminal impersonation, continued to Sept. 5.

—David Cherokee Frye, burglary and vandalism of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to Oct. 16.

—Matthew Lewis Grant, possession of meth with intent, continued to Sept. 1.

—Steven Lamont Green, possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent and theft of services of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Sept. 8.

—John Wayne Hamby, rape of a child, continued to Oct. 3.

—Timothy Hayton II, fourth offense driving under the influence, per se, continued to Oct. 3.

—Linda Lachelle Holley, burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Sept. 1.

—Angela Elizabeth Simpson Hughes, sixth offense driving under the influence, per se, continued to Oct. 3.

—Kenny Lyle Johnson, possession of meth with intent and possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, continued to Sept. 1.

—Deborah Davis Jones, arson, continued to Sept. 1.

—Shane Lee Kirby, possession of meth with intent, continued to Sept. 1.

—Billy Ray Knight Jr., arson, evaluation pending and continued to Oct. 3.

—Bradley Ryan Miller, aggravated arson, evaluation pending and continued to Sept. 8.

—John Noble Patton, possession of meth with intent, continued to Nov. 7.

—Michael Joe Phillips, aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor, continued to Sept. 1.

—Kevin Paul Proffitt, two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent, two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, two counts of possession of meth with intent and tampering with evidence, continued to Sept. 1.

—Thomas Leon Reagan, possession of meth with intent and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Sept. 13.

—Timmy Lee Roberts, possession of meth with intent, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and two counts of theft of property of up to $1,000, continued to Oct. 3.

—Brandon Dewayne Shell Jr., possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, continued to Sept. 1.

—Carol Lee Shell, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, continued to Sept. 1.

—Joshua Clay Smith, aggravated sexual battery, continued to Oct. 14.

—Joshua Dewayne Smith, reckless endangerment, continued to Sept. 13.

—Robert Charles Taylor, theft of property of up to $1,000 and violation of the sex offender registry form, continued to Sept. 3.

—Thomas Alan Uchytil, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for hearing.

—Alan Michael Unser, aggravated assault, continued to Sept. 1.

—Crystal Elaine Wachenheim, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, possession of meth with intent, resisting a stop, arrest or search, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Oct. 3.

Motions/hearings

—Thomas Mack Arnold, first-degree murder, motion for new trial pending receipt and review of the trial transcript, hearing continued to Sept. 8 for tracking.

—Timothy Paul Beason, two counts of possession of meth with intent and possession of a weapon by a felon, motion hearing continued to Oct. 16.

—Harold Thomas Centers, post conviction relief petition hearing continued to Oct. 2. Centers is seeking relief from his guilty plea on Sept. 19, 2022, to an information charging aggravated assault at which time he received a six-year sentence to be served at 100%.

—Deloris Jeannette Hendrixson, appeal of lower court ruling, motion hearing continued to Sept. 8.

—Robert David Morse, first-degree murder, motion for new trial continued to Oct. 3.

—Kerwin Deshaun Williams, hearing for bond, denied, and continued to Sept. 15.

Probation violations

—Bobby Gene Banes, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Barnes and probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 1.

—Kendarius Dashawn Brooks, probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 1.

—Samantha Margaret Deveraux, possession of meth with intent and driving under the influence, presented a certificate of completion of long-term in-house rehab to the court and was placed on probation.

—Michael Lee Hopkins, pleaded guilty to a probation violation, is to serve six months in jail at 75% and then be reinstated on probation.

—Curtis Ross Lowery, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Lowery and probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 1.

—Christopher Eric Howard, probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 1.

—Christopher Andrew Mayberry, probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 1.

—Timothy Dale Ports Jr., Ivey Mayberry appointed to represent Ports and probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 1.

—Joshua Curt Roberts, probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 1.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com