Woman with gunshot wound walks into South Memphis police precinct

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman who had been shot walked into a police precinct in South Memphis.

According to police, at around 8:15 p.m. Friday, a woman walked into the Airways Station on Truitt Street and told officers she had been shot.

Memphis Police say she was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

4-year-old injured in ‘self-inflicted’ shooting in Raleigh

According to police, preliminary information indicates that the woman had been shot in the area of Lamar Avenue and Pendleton Street. One suspect reportedly fled the scene.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.