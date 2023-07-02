Woman with a gunshot wound waves down Jacksonville police

At approximately 11:30 a.m. this morning as the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was responding to the scene of a separate crime, a woman who had been shot flagged down police. JSO states that she had been shot in the arm, but thankfully the injury is not life-threatening.

Currently, JSO has several witnesses that they are working with to get a description of the suspect.

JSO states that the shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. inside an apartment on Brook Forest Drive and that the suspect and victim appeared to know each other.

Robbery and Violent Crimes Unit detectives and Crime Scene Unit detectives are on the scene, and it is currently an ongoing investigation.

