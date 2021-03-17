A woman who had crippling long COVID for 8 months says it vanished after getting vaccinated. There is no clear scientific reason why.

Marianne Guenot
·2 min read
COVID 19 Vaccination LA
A woman gets a shot of COVID-19 vaccine. She is not Arianna Eisenberg, the woman in this story. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

  • Arianna Eisenberg says her long COVID symptoms were gone after two vaccine shots, the Washington Post reported.

  • Others have reported that vaccination alleviated long COVID symptoms.

  • Scientists don't understand the phenomenon, but one has ideas of how it could work.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A woman who had long COVID said her symptoms were gone 36 hours after getting her second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to The Washington Post.

Arianna Eisenberg, 34, said she experienced muscle pains, insomnia, fatigue, and brain fog for eight months after getting sick. These symptoms are typical of what is become known as "long COVID".

But 36 hours after receiving a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, her symptoms were gone, the Post reported.

Eisenberg's story is one of several describing a similar effect.

The Philadelphia Inquirer and the Huffington Post also reported on people for whom long covid symptoms improved after vaccination.

Daniel Griffith, an infectious diseases clinician and researcher at Columbia University, told The Verge on March 2 that around a third of his long COVID patients reported that they were feeling better after the vaccine.

In a YouTube video, Gez Medinger, a science journalist who reports on long COVID, did a survey of 473 long haulers among support groups on Facebook, the Verge reported, around a third of whom saw their symptoms improve after vaccination.

One small study from the UK's University of Bristol, which has not been peer reviewed, looked at giving vaccines to people with long COVID-19 symptoms, per the Washington Post report.

The scientists gave the vaccine to 44 COVID long-haulers, and compared their reaction to a group of long-haulers who didn't get the vaccine.

They reported that those who had received the vaccine had a "small overall improvement in long COVID symptoms."

However, the authors said that this could be down to the placebo effect.

This is just one of a series of puzzling reports surrounding long COVID.

On March 3, Kaiser Health News reported that a 15 year-old dancer developed COPD, a disease which is usually seen in older people, after contracting COVID-19 last summer.

As reported by Insider's Aria Bendix, scientists also cannot explain why most of the people who develop long COVID are women, although some scientists think that it could be because women tend to mount stronger immune responses than men.

Recovery clinics for long COVID patients have been opening up, Insider's Sophia Ankel reported.

But the condition is still not well understood. The US National Institutes of Health has been given over $1 billion by Congress to investigate long COVID.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • UK says more than 25 million people have had first COVID shot

    Britain said on Wednesday more than 25 million people had now received a first COVID-19 vaccination, 100 days after the first person in the country received a shot. The government said it meant almost half the adult population had received a vaccination dose, putting it on track to have offered all those over 50 a shot by the target date of April 15. "This latest milestone is an incredible achievement - representing 25 million reasons to be confident for the future as we cautiously reopen society," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

  • Experts Warn Against Posting COVID-19 Vaccine Cards on Social Media

    FTC and BBB officials say it can be used for identity theft, or to make false vaccination cards.

  • Exclusive: Mexico plans migration crackdown as U.S. struggles with record arrivals - sources

    Mexico is preparing to significantly reinforce efforts to detain U.S.-bound migrants who illegally cross its border with Guatemala, in response to a jump in people trying to enter the United States, according to four people familiar with the matter. The U.S. government said this week it is facing the highest number of migrants reaching its border with Mexico in 20 years, presenting authorities a major challenge and sparking concerns inside the Mexican government. The people familiar with the plan said Mexico would deploy security forces to cut the flow of migrants, the bulk of whom come from Central America's so-called Northern Triangle of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, whose economies were battered by the coronavirus pandemic and hurricanes last year.

  • Pre-embryos made in lab could spur research, ethics debates

    For the first time, scientists have used human cells to make structures that mimic the earliest stages of development, which they say will pave the way for more research without running afoul of restrictions on using real embryos. “We believe our model can open up this field,” he said, if “you can test your hypothesis without using human embryos.” Wu’s team used embryonic stem cells and the second team used reprogrammed skin cells to produce balls of cells that resemble one of the earliest stages of human development.

  • U.S. yields hit new peaks, stocks drop with Fed at hand

    Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit a fresh 13-month high and a gauge of global stocks dropped on Wednesday as investors awaited the highly anticipated outcome of the latest Federal Reserve meeting. The Russian rouble weakened by more than 1% after U.S. President Joe Biden said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will "pay a price" for directing efforts to meddle in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Fed policymakers are expected to forecast that the U.S. economy will grow in 2021 at the fastest rate in decades as COVID-19 vaccinations rise and a $1.9 trillion relief package aids households.

  • Super-strong drugs and pent-up demand will fuel 'summer of chaos' at festivals, expert warns

    Professor Fiona Measham said hedonism at this year's festivals is a 'particular concern'.

  • Why experts say this is 'one of the trickiest phases' of the COVID-19 pandemic

    As COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out in the United States, experts are warning Americans not to let their guards down during what might be one of the "trickiest phases" of the pandemic so far. A new report in The Washington Post says although COVID-19 cases have come down nationally, cases are "flat or creeping up in much of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic and parts of the Upper Midwest," and health experts are warning that as states move to re-open, the public must double down on COVID-19 precautions. "It's like we're in the home stretch where it hurts more than any other time," Florida International University epidemiologist Mary Jo Trepka told the Post. "But if you give up now, you've given up the entire race." Indeed, the Post writes that "experts recognize this is one of the trickiest phases of the crisis" both "epidemiologically and psychologically," given the public's desire to start returning to normal now that the pandemic appears to be moving toward an end but also as concerning variants spread. "I keep trying to say, 'Just hold off, hold off, hold off, because the vaccine's coming,'" Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health epidemiologist William Hanage told the Post. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky warned earlier this month that states shouldn't move to roll back COVID-19 restrictions too quickly, as the country could "completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained." This week, she said cases could potentially climb again if Americans stop following COVID-19 precautions. "Cases climbed last spring, they climbed again in the summer, they will climb now if we stop taking precautions when we continue to get more and more people vaccinated," she said. More stories from theweek.comChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible movesBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachThe Trump presidency was a disaster for the Trump Organization

  • COVID-19 vaccination of pregnant women could protect babies, Israeli researchers say

    Pregnant women vaccinated against COVID-19 could pass along protection to their babies, according to a new study in Israel. According to the research conducted in February, antibodies were detected in all 20 women administered both doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine during their third trimester of pregnancy and in their newborns, through placental transfer. "Our findings highlight that vaccination of pregnant women may provide maternal and neonatal protection from SARS-CoV-2 infection," the study said.

  • These Cities Have Benefitted the Most From the WFH Boom

    The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the lives of people around the world in numerous ways. In the United States, one of the effects, despite these times of great uncertainty, is that thousands of people...

  • COVID cases are now rising in 1 in 3 areas – map shows rate where you live

    Coronavirus cases are now increasing in one in three areas of the UK, the latest infection data show.

  • Outdoor sports have boomed during the pandemic

    Several outdoor sports and activities boomed during the pandemic as people sought safer, more socially-distant alternatives.By the numbers: What began with a cycling boom has since expanded to golf courses, tennis courts, hiking trails and beyond.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Golf saw a 27% year-over-year increase in rounds played in the U.S. from June to December.Tennis saw a 22% increase in the number of people who reported playing at least once, while pickleball saw similar growth.Outdoors: 8.1 million more Americans hiked in 2020 than in 2019, 7.9 million more went camping and 3.4 million more went freshwater fishing, per AP.Disc golf: 50 million rounds of disc golf were played worldwide in 2020, roughly doubling 2019's total. 50% of new players played at least five rounds their first month, per UDisc, a scorekeeping app."The pandemic skipped us ahead about three years in our growth curve."Josh Lichti, CEO of UDiscLooking ahead: Most booms will go bust as the country reopens and people get their lives back. But don't be surprised if some of these activities sustain momentum, particularly as summer approaches.Go deeper: The pandemic drove people to tennis and golf. Will they keep playing? (NYT)Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Democratic states and legislators are quietly working to bolster electoral access amid historic push to restrict voting

    Attempts to limit voting get more publicity but many deep-blue areas are working on less-noticed but significant efforts to expand the vote.

  • As endangered birds lose their songs, they can't find mates

    Male songbirds usually learn their tunes from adult mentors. For five years, ecologist Ross Crates has tracked the singing ability and breeding success of critically endangered regent honeyeaters. “Song learning in many birds is a process similar to humans learning languages — they learn by listening to other individuals,” said Crates, who is based at Australian National University.

  • Disneyland to reopen to Californians next month; Iowa, Massachusetts to provide vaccines for all: Live COVID updates

    The White House said that more than 22M doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed in the next seven days. Here are the latest COVID updates.

  • Stocks Mixed as Fed Decision Looms. Tech Under Pressure.

    The 10-year Treasury yield jumped again Tuesday, hitting tech stocks. Yields have been rising alongside inflation expectations and an improving economic outlook.

  • Protect our ocean 'to solve challenges of century'

    Protecting the ocean has a triple whammy effect, safeguarding climate, food and biodiversity.

  • Cuomo should resign if allegations confirmed: Biden in exclusive ABC News interview

    President Joe Biden said in an exclusive interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign if an investigation confirms claims he committed sexual harassment. "I know you said you want the investigation to continue," Stephanopoulos told Biden, referring to a probe by New York's attorney general into allegations Cuomo had harassed several women.

  • Hundreds Arrested for Breaking COVID Protocols as Spring Breakers Flock to Miami Beach

    Miami Beach Police Department officers wound up using pepper balls to disperse a disruptive, large crowd and to take a suspect into custody.

  • Biden and Irish premier Micheal Martin to hold online talks marking St Patrick’s Day

    Topics of conversation could include Brexit, coronavirus and Ireland’s vaccine supply issues

  • The suspect in the Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, 6 of them Asian women, is a 21-year-old white man who blamed a sex addiction for the attacks

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested in connection to shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday.