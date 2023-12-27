Woman had loaded gun in bag for Christmas Eve flight at D.C.-area airport

A woman at a Washington, D.C.-area airport took a loaded handgun in her carry-on bag for a flight on Christmas Eve, the Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday.

The 9 mm handgun was found at a security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, in Arlington County, Virginia, just south of the nation’s capital, and never made it onto the plane, the TSA said.

The agency did not identify the woman, who is from Bethesda, Maryland, in a news release.

This loaded handgun was caught in a carry-on bag belonging to a Bethesda, Md., woman on Sunday. (TSA)

She was cited by police on a weapons charge, and the gun, which was loaded with six rounds, was confiscated, it said.

She also faces a fine, which can go up to $15,000, the TSA said.

“This traveler was cited by the police and will likely receive a federal civil penalty of thousands of dollars,” John Busch, the TSA’s federal security director for the airport, said in a statement. “Responsible gun owners know where their guns are at all times and they know not to bring them to an airport checkpoint.”

The TSA said that this year is expected to set a record for the number of guns caught at checkpoints. More than 6,000 have been stopped nationwide this year, the agency said. Last year the number was 6,542.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com