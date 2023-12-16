Woman handling gun shoots friend in the chest, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon after she told police she accidentally shot her friend in the chest late Thursday night.

Tiosha Rogers, 20, is being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $7,500 bond.

Police said when they responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Raines Road, they discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and a handgun beside her.

Officers spoke to a man at the scene who said he, Rogers, and the victim were joking about fighting and guns when he pulled the weapon out and gave it to Rogers.

He said the handgun was loaded with a round in the chamber, and when he handed it to Rogers, he heard one shot and saw the victim fall to the floor.

Rogers told police she did not know there was a round in the chamber, and she was not fighting with the victim at the time of the shooting.

The victim was transported to the Regional One Medical Center in critical condition. Rogers is scheduled to go before a judge on Monday.

