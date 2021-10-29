Woman heads to trial in crash that killed man inside his home

Oct. 29—ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A Summerhill woman will sand trial, accused of being intoxicated when she drove her truck into a house near South Fork on Oct. 8, killing a 68-year-old man, authorities said.

Carley Ann Croyle, 23, of the 400 block of Jackson Street, waived her right to a preliminary on Thursday before Senior Judge John Barron of Salix.

According to Adams Township police, Croyle lost control of the Dodge Ram pickup she was driving and struck a utility pole, then crashed into a house in the 900 block of Ragers Hill Road, killing Gerald Weyandt Jr., who was sleeping in a chair in a sitting room in the front of the residence.

The truck crashed partially through the house, pushing Weyandt through a wall, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.

Weyandt died instantly fro multiple blunt-force trauma, Lees said.

Weyandt's wife was asleep in a bedroom and was not injured.

Croyle suffered injuries to her face and left knee. She was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, where a blood test reportedly showed her alcohol content was .14%. The legal limit in Pennsylvania is .08%.

A criminal complaint details the events leading to the fatal crash.

Croyle reportedly told police she drank four or five Twisted Teas and one shot at the Johnstown Inn before leaving close to midnight in a friend's Dodge Ram and heading down Frankstown Road.

"I remember hitting a telephone pole and a house," Croyle said, according to the complaint.

Police secured video from the Johnstown Inn, which reportedly showed Croyle consuming multiple drinks.

Croyle was charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcohol and recklessly endangering another person.

Croyle is being held in Cambria County Prison.