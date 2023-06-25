Woman heard ‘buzzing’ outside bathroom window as man used drone to look in, cops say

After getting home from work at about 11 p.m., a Rhode Island woman said she headed to her bathroom to take a shower.

But as she was in the bathroom, she heard a “buzzing noise” outside the bathroom window, which was slightly open, according to the Cranston Police Department.

Thinking the sound might have been coming from her backyard pool, she headed outside late Wednesday, June 21, police said.

“Once in the backyard she noticed a drone hovering outside her bathroom window where she was preparing to take a shower,” according to a June 23 news release shared to Facebook. “When she approached the drone, it moved quickly away from her to get away and hit a branch of tree and fell to the ground. She quickly grabbed the drone before it took off and submerged it in her pool to disable it.”

The woman then called police for help.

Two days later, investigators tracked the drone down to Christopher Jones, a convicted sex offender, according to the release.

Jones told police he operated the drone, and he was arrested on a felony charge of video voyeurism, authorities said. In Rhode Island, police said “a person is guilty of video voyeurism when that person, for the purpose of sexual arousal, gratification or stimulation, looks into an occupied dwelling or other building by use of an imaging device that provides images of the interior of a dwelling.”

While Jones is a convicted sex offender, police said his requirement to register ended in 2015.

Cranston is part of the Providence metropolitan area.

