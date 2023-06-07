Woman heard screaming, JSO investigating suspicious incident in Southpoint

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about an incident that was reported around 3 a.m. Wednesday on South Lenoir Avenue, near the intersection of I-95 and Butler Boulevard.

Someone reported hearing a woman screaming for help and saw a black car drive away from the area.

Police are trying to find the woman to make sure she’s okay.

If you recognize the car pictured above or have any information about what may have happened, you’re asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

