Woman heard yelling for help before being stabbed to death in hotel room, DC cops say

A 31-year-old woman was stabbed to death shortly after checking into a hotel in Washington, D.C., during a visit to see a concert, police said.

Christy Bautista, of Virginia, was pronounced dead after she was found unresponsive in a hotel room in a northeast neighborhood on March 31, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Bautista checked into the Ivy City Hotel, which has rooms accessible from outside, around 6 p.m., according to NBC Washington.

Less than an hour later, a man was captured on surveillance footage riding his bike to the hotel and listening outside Bautista’s door, the outlet reported, citing court documents.

The man, identified as 43-year-old George Sydnor Jr., then appeared to surreptitiously enter the room, according to WJLA.

“Bautista yelled for help and tried to get out of the room, but according to a witness, Sydnor pulled her back inside,” the outlet reported, citing court documents.

A 911 call was placed around 10 minutes later, but by the time police arrived, Bautista was dead, per WJLA.

Responding officers opened Bautista’s room with a master key and found Sydnor trying to light a cigarette with bloodied hands, according to WTOP. A kitchen knife was found on the bed.

Bautista’s body lay on the floor near him with 30 sharp object injuries, according to The Washington Post.

Sydnor, who has no known address, was arrested at the scene, telling police that his hand “got chopped with a knife,” per WTOP.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, police said.

An attorney for Sydnor could not immediately be reached for comment by McClatchy News on April 4. An Ivy City Hotel representative also could not be reached on April 4.

“Our family is devastated by the loss of our beloved Christy,” Bautista’s family wrote in a statement provided to Christian Flores with WJLA. “She brought joy to everybody who knew her and was a shining light in all of our lives. Please respect our privacy as we mourn her at this time.”

Bautista was “a wonderful, kind, caring, funny, intelligent woman who will be very missed,” a friend wrote in a Facebook post. “My heart is broken over her loss and for her friends (and) family.”

