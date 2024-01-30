Woman hears barking, then finds foot and tail hanging from car’s engine, photos show

A woman heard barking outside her home, and she knew it wasn’t coming from her dogs, an Arizona shelter said.

So she looked at her surveillance camera and watched as a Weimaraner mix chased a cat underneath her 1967 Chevy Nova on Jan. 19 in Phoenix, the Arizona Humane Society told McClatchy News in an email.

But she never saw the dog come out.

When she went outside to investigate, she saw the animal’s foot and tail hanging out from underneath the vehicle, a spokesperson said.

Nova, a Weimaraner-mix, is seen trapped in the engine of a 1967 Chevy Nova on Jan. 19 in Phoenix.

The 49-pound animal had “wedged herself deep into the engine area” of the Chevy, and she couldn’t get out, the shelter said in a Jan. 29 news release.

Rescuers slowly pulled her out of the engine, freeing her within 15 minutes. The animal was taken to a hospital where she had some wounds on her ears but was “otherwise healthy overall,” the shelter said.

Now spayed, the 2-year-old dog named Nova is up for adoption at the Arizona Humane Society South Mountain Campus. It costs $49 to adopt her.

The shelter said all dogs older than a year are now $49 for a limited time.

Field Operations Manager Ruthie Jesus said she has never seen such a large dog get caught in a car’s engine before. But she has seen a smaller dog end up in a similar situation, the nonprofit said.

Nova can be adopted at the Arizona Humane Society South Mountain Campus for $49.

Fluffy critter found in truck’s engine case — then plays ‘peek-a-boo’ with rescuers

Tiny ‘stowaway’ outraged after being rescued from inside of car, Texas photos show

Driver hears strange noises from car — and discovers stowaway creature under hood